Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensata Technologies Holding plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensata Technologies' New Smart-Tactor Contactors Provide Critical Data to Improve System Performance

01/11/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • The GXC and MXC series of smart contactors with CAN bus communication enable fleet managers, OEMs and integrators to make more informed decisions, perform predictive maintenance and improve application up-time.
  • The new contactors are suited for a wide range of military, battery system, energy storage, commercial vehicle, and industrial applications.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), today announced the availability of the new GXC and MXC series of Smart-Tactor™ contactors with CAN bus communication which provide valuable data for improved system performance, reliability, and diagnostics in military, battery system, energy storage, commercial vehicle and industrial applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005814/en/

Sensata Technologies’ new GXC and MXC series of smart contactors with CAN bus communication provide valuable data for improved system performance, reliability and diagnostics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sensata Technologies’ new GXC and MXC series of smart contactors with CAN bus communication provide valuable data for improved system performance, reliability and diagnostics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Built on the industry proven GX and MX series from Sensata’s GIGAVAC product brand, this new series of smart contactors are easily integrated and simplify data acquisition, making them ideal for data logging, telematics, and predictive maintenance.

From fleet managers who need to monitor operations to engineers who are looking for more data or are working on prototype vehicles, one-off demo projects, or in R&D labs, the GXC and MXC series of CAN-based contactors are suitable for any system where real-time data is critical for analysis, safety, and reliability.

In comparison, power management solutions without CAN enabled contactors require multiple sensors as well as a separate data logger to capture and record all the information. With the addition of CAN communication, the contactor becomes part of the CAN backbone and allows all other CAN nodes to see the data and act upon it, helping to connect everything on the vehicle or system.

With the available database (.dbc) download file, system integrators can be up and running in minutes. Fleet managers, OEM's and integrators can now tap into the CAN bus to easily monitor current, terminal voltage, control voltage, temperature, state, and cycle count to make more informed decisions. The data can be analyzed for trends, fed to a telematics system, or used for system diagnostics, monitoring, and predictive maintenance. With these smart contactors, potential problems can be easily detected and resolved before a failure occurs, improving vehicle and application up-time.

“The addition of these new CAN bus enabled contactors to our portfolio is an important part of our initiative to provide smarter, more connected, insight-providing components and solutions for a wide range of mission-critical and electrified applications,” says Nicholas Moelders, Vice President, Clean Energy Solutions at Sensata Technologies.

The GXC and MXC contactors feature the following:

  • Ability to program overcurrent trip points with timer delays for each trip point
  • Configurable baud rate of 250k or 500k
  • Rugged ceramic seal rated to 175°C, increasing performance during over-current conditions
  • Hermetically sealed and designed to meet: UL1604 for Class I & II, Div 2 and Class III for use in hazardous locations, IP67 for temporary water immersion for 30 min, IP69K for pressure washing, SAE J1171 - external ignition protection, and ISO8846 for protection against ignition around flammable gasses

To learn more about the GXC and MXC series of smart contactors, visit www2.sensata.com/smart-tactor.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
10:00aSensata Technologies' New Smart-Tactor Contactors Provide Critical Data to Improve Syst..
BU
01/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Sensata Technologies Holding's Price Target to $85 from $77, Keep..
MT
2021Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Sensata Technologies to $75 From $73, Maintains O..
MT
2021Evercore ISI Cuts Sensata Technologies to In-Line From Outperform, Price Target to $63 ..
MT
2021Sensata Technologies Acquires Sendyne Corp.
AQ
2021Sensata Technologies Buys e-Mobility Component Maker Sendyne
MT
2021Sensata Technologies Advances Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of e-Mobility C..
BU
2021SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (NY : ST) acquired Sendyne Corp.
CI
2021Sensata's Spear Power Systems Business to Supply Batteries to Blue Origin
MT
2021Sensata Technologies Completes Acquisition of SmartWitness
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 798 M - -
Net income 2021 336 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 917 M 9 917 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 62,58 $
Average target price 69,21 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC1.98%9 917
HEXAGON AB-4.91%38 753
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-10.54%30 968
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.57%30 615
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-10.05%28 613
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.57%19 655