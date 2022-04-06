Sensata Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(3)

The Company is changing its reporting practices to remove unvested performance-based stock unit awards ("PRSUs") from the amount of securities beneficially owned by the Reporting Person. As a result, 38,135 unvested PRSUs were removed from the number of securities beneficially owned as previously disclosed in column 5 of the Reporting Person's Form 4 filed on 1/5/2022. Each PRSU represents the right to receive between 0% and 172.5% of one share of common stock over a 3 year performance period, upon achievement of pre-established performance metrics. Going forward, all PRSUs will be reported on Form 4 upon their vesting event, if any.