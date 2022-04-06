Log in
    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
Sensata Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

04/06/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Nargolwala Vineet A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Sensing Solutions /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES, INC , 529 PLEASANT STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ATTLEBORO MA 02703
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Nargolwala Vineet A
C/O SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES, INC
529 PLEASANT STREET
ATTLEBORO, MA02703

EVP, Sensing Solutions
Signatures
/s/ Michael Richards by power of attorney 2022-04-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Granted pursuant to the Sensata Technologies Holding plc 2021 Equity Incentive Plan.
(2) Consists of unvested restricted securities granted to the reporting person on April 1, 2022. The restricted securities vest over three years at one third per year, beginning on April 1, 2023 subject to the reporting person's continued service.
(3) The Company is changing its reporting practices to remove unvested performance-based stock unit awards ("PRSUs") from the amount of securities beneficially owned by the Reporting Person. As a result, 38,135 unvested PRSUs were removed from the number of securities beneficially owned as previously disclosed in column 5 of the Reporting Person's Form 4 filed on 1/5/2022. Each PRSU represents the right to receive between 0% and 172.5% of one share of common stock over a 3 year performance period, upon achievement of pre-established performance metrics. Going forward, all PRSUs will be reported on Form 4 upon their vesting event, if any.
(4) Represents shares withheld to cover taxes due by the reporting person upon vesting of certain restricted security awards.
(5) Includes 26,569 unvested restricted stock units subject to the reporting person's continued service.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 212 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 778 M 7 778 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 49,34 $
Average target price 69,05 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-20.02%7 778
HEXAGON AB-4.04%39 465
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.65%25 618
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.16%22 714
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-28.81%22 377
GOERTEK INC.-35.27%18 393