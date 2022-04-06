Sensata Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
04/06/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Nargolwala Vineet A
C/O SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES, INC
529 PLEASANT STREET
ATTLEBORO, MA02703
EVP, Sensing Solutions
Signatures
/s/ Michael Richards by power of attorney
2022-04-06
(1)
Granted pursuant to the Sensata Technologies Holding plc 2021 Equity Incentive Plan.
(2)
Consists of unvested restricted securities granted to the reporting person on April 1, 2022. The restricted securities vest over three years at one third per year, beginning on April 1, 2023 subject to the reporting person's continued service.
(3)
The Company is changing its reporting practices to remove unvested performance-based stock unit awards ("PRSUs") from the amount of securities beneficially owned by the Reporting Person. As a result, 38,135 unvested PRSUs were removed from the number of securities beneficially owned as previously disclosed in column 5 of the Reporting Person's Form 4 filed on 1/5/2022. Each PRSU represents the right to receive between 0% and 172.5% of one share of common stock over a 3 year performance period, upon achievement of pre-established performance metrics. Going forward, all PRSUs will be reported on Form 4 upon their vesting event, if any.
(4)
Represents shares withheld to cover taxes due by the reporting person upon vesting of certain restricted security awards.
(5)
Includes 26,569 unvested restricted stock units subject to the reporting person's continued service.
