    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
Sensata Technologies Updates Time for Electrification Teach-in Webcast on February 22, 2022

02/22/2022 | 12:42pm EST
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that due to technical challenges, its previously scheduled webcast on its Electrification growth initiative has been rescheduled for later today, February 22, 2022.

Sensata will now host its Teach-In describing its Electrification growth initiative, including market drivers, products and applications in various markets, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Eastern Time.

To access Sensata’s Electrification Teach-In, please click: https://vimeo.com/event/1876443

We encourage you to join us to learn more about how the important Megatrend of Electrification will enable Sensata to drive growth in all our markets. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 229 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 009 M 9 009 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,15 $
Average target price 70,26 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-7.36%9 009
HEXAGON AB-15.63%34 796
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.17%29 527
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-23.28%26 543
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.38%22 310
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.88%19 591