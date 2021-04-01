Log in
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
Sensata Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Xirgo Technologies

04/01/2021
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insight for customers, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of leading telematics and data insight provider, Xirgo® Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC (“Xirgo”) for $400 million.

Sensata completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares from private equity firm HKW and other shareholders following receipt of regulatory approval from all authorities required by the agreement. The acquisition includes approximately 160 sales, engineering and manufacturing employees in the United States and Lithuania including more than 75 engineers.

“This acquisition meaningfully advances Sensata’s Smart & Connected megatrend-focused growth initiative for transportation and logistics end-markets. We are excited to welcome our new Xirgo colleagues to Team Sensata as we work together to deliver a broader value proposition to address fleet managers’ needs and create new growth opportunities for our employees and our shareholders,” said Jeff Cote, Sensata Technologies CEO and President.

To learn more about how the acquisition expands Sensata’s Smart & Connected growth vector and strengthens its position as a data insight provider across transportation and logistics end-markets, read the previous signing announcement.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

About Xirgo® Technologies, LLC

Xirgo® Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, full-featured, application-specific wireless IoT communication devices. An expansive product line facilitates best-in-class solutions for numerous markets and verticals. With comprehensive in-house engineering capabilities in all key development disciplines, Xirgo consistently delivers compelling solutions to companies in search of ways to become more competitive, improve operational efficiencies, and unlock new revenue streams. In conjunction with our partners, Xirgo has provided world-class solutions in the realm of telematics, fleet management, heavy equipment, asset tracking, usage-based driving, high-risk vehicle finance, cold chain, and rental applications. For more information about Xirgo, visit the website: https://xirgo.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 562 M - -
Net income 2021 349 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 875 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 136 M 9 136 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 65,05 $
Last Close Price 57,95 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC9.88%9 131
HEXAGON AB (PUBL)7.44%33 890
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.00%32 517
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION26.24%25 388
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED7.72%24 927
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.17%14 972