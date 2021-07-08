Log in
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

Sensata Technologies : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021

07/08/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until August 3, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10158391.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 779 M - -
Net income 2021 339 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 867 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 148 M 9 148 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 56,45 $
Average target price 69,05 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC9.71%9 205
HEXAGON AB21.37%38 075
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.00%33 634
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED34.94%33 256
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION42.23%27 326
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.94%19 631