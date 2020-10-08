Sensata Technologies : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 27, 2020

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until November 3, 2020. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10148917.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control, and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency, and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data and telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensata’s website: www.sensata.com.

