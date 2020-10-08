Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sensata Technologies Holding plc    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensata Technologies : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until November 3, 2020. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10148917.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control, and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency, and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data and telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensata’s website: www.sensata.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
07:03aSENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Octobe..
BU
09/10SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
09/09SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
09/08SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : Raises Third Quarter 2020 Financial Guidance
BU
08/28SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Citigroup Technology and RBC Industrial Inv..
BU
08/20SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
08/05SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/03SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/03Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of $750 Million of Senior ..
GL
08/03SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 901 M - -
Net income 2020 90,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 111x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 273 M 7 273 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 21 050
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48,68 $
Last Close Price 46,26 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
Paul Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Beringhause Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Martha Newman Sullivan Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-14.13%7 273
HEXAGON AB28.80%27 942
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.15%24 848
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-6.89%17 725
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.28%14 753
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED81.30%11 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group