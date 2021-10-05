Log in
    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
Sensata Technologies : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

10/05/2021
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until November 2, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10160754.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 816 M - -
Net income 2021 354 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 801 M 8 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 55,57 $
Average target price 69,16 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC5.37%8 801
HEXAGON AB22.91%38 711
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED14.67%27 351
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION30.70%26 825
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.83%26 646
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED22.38%20 783