Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensata Technologies Holding plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-07 pm EDT
44.57 USD   +1.57%
06/06Sensata Technologies Holding Plc : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Insider Sell: Sensata Technologies Holding
MT
05/18Sensata Technologies Continues Tradition of Employee Volunteerism with Annual Day of Service
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Sensata Technologies Holding plc Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-07-2023 02:30 PM

06/07/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thanks everyone. Thank you for joining us here, day 2 of BofA's Global Technology Conference, delighted you could all join us here. I'm Wamsi Mohan. I cover IT hardware and supply chain for Bank of...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
06/06Sensata Technologies Holding Plc : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form..
AQ
05/19Insider Sell: Sensata Technologies Holding
MT
05/18Sensata Technologies Continues Tradition of Employee Volunteerism with Annual Day of Se..
BU
05/17Insider Sell: Sensata Technologies Holding
MT
05/17Sensata Technologies Launches New Compact Battery Management System with Advanced Softw..
BU
05/17Sensata Technologies Launches New Compact Battery Management System with Advanced Softw..
CI
05/09SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
04/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Sensata Technologies to $60 From $64, Maintains B..
MT
04/26Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Sensata Technologies Holding to $52 From $49,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 105 M - -
Net income 2023 422 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 6 709 M 6 709 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,57 $
Average target price 57,21 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lynne Caljouw Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC6.14%6 709
HEXAGON AB18.35%31 763
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.57%20 687
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.98%18 441
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.95%13 891
FLEX LTD.22.23%11 659
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer