Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNSE   US81728A1088

SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SNSE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.540 USD   +0.65%
07:54aInvestment continues amidst various market challenges (Sensei Biotherapeutics)
AL
05/10SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/10Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investment continues amidst various market challenges (Sensei Biotherapeutics)

05/13/2022 | 07:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investment continues amidst various market challenges
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES

Sensei has given an update on its Q1 22 performance – which was largely in line with our expectations. The firm also announced that it is prioritising the development of its SNS-101 over the SNS-401-NG program, possibly to manage cash, considering the sharp sentiment reversal in the Biotech sector. While the attractiveness of sector valuations could help trigger a re-rating via a growing acquisitive interest from Big Pharma, the road ahead for Sensei is a long one and, hence, warrants investor patience.


FACT

Sensei Biotherapeutics (hereafter referred to as ‘Sensei’) has reported Q1 22 results – largely in line with our expectations, with a quarterly net loss of $12.4m (vs. $9.4m Q4 21) mainly due to a sustained increase in operating expenses as the team continues to grow, while further progress was made on the pipeline front. The firm also announced that it has prioritised the development of its SNS-101 over the SNS-401-NG program, possibly to manage cash burn, considering the recent decline in Biotech sector fundraising. Remember, Sensei has been funding its R&D initiatives through cash in the absence of an earnings stream. As a result, the group ended the quarter with a cash (including marketable securities) balance of $136.2m vs. $147.6m at end Q4 21 which, according to the management, is enough to fund the operations until Q1 25 vs. H1 24 guided previously.


ANALYSIS

Oncology market dynamics
In Q1, oncology markets again failed to revive, with cancer diagnosis remaining below its pre-pandemic levels. This has also been highlighted by oncology heavyweights like Roche (Q1 oncology: -3%) and Novartis (-3%), who continue to report oncology sales pressure. Even Astra (+18%), despite possessing a young (and hence, lower biosimilar risks vs. the Swiss giants) and administratively-convenient oncology portfolio, has faced pressure in some of its key drugs like Imfinzi and Lynparza. Astra’s performance was also impacted due to rebate adjustments in the US, and increasing pricing pressure in China – due to huge discounts for various access programs. Moreover, escalating global macro-economic concerns, strict lockdowns in China and an on-going war in Europe could further delay a complete recovery in oncology markets as the near-term focus shifts to fulfilling high-priority daily needs, where battling inflation remains a pressing concern.

Biotechs rout, but there could be silver lining
In Q1, the Biotech sector rout continued – evident in the sustained erosion for the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (illustrated below). This downturn was largely due to investors becoming increasingly risk-averse due to brewing macroeconomic concerns, also translating into faster interest rate hikes and spiralling inflation. These concerns could make it difficult for Biotechs to raise fresh capital in the near-term.

However, with Biotech valuations now having witnessed a significant correction – from an all-time-high at the peak of the pandemic, driven mainly by success stories like Moderna – the markets are now noticing (reviving) acquisitive interest from the Big Pharmas, who had shunned major deals for most of the past two years on high valuation concerns. Also, considering the lacklustre R&D performance of most (European) Big Pharmas in recent months, including Roche and Novartis, there is an increased need for them to add muscle to their product pipelines.

The potential benefits for the likes of Sensei could be limited, however, considering that its product pipeline is still in the pre-clinical stage. Nevertheless, as the firm has ample liquidity to continue its R&D initiatives for the next three-four years a lack of acquisitive interest should not be concern, unless there’s another (major) R&D setback.


IMPACT

Our model is under review and we will tweak our estimates.

Copyright 2022, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


All news about SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:54aInvestment continues amidst various market challenges (Sensei Biotherapeutics)
AL
05/10SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/10Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/10Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business..
AQ
04/20SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Robert Pierce, MD World Vaccine Congress 2022 Washington, DC SNS-..
PU
04/20SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
04/01Berenberg Bank Adjusts Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Target to $6 From $12, Maintains Ho..
MT
03/16Sensei Biotherapeutics Files $150 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
03/15SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/10Piper Sandler Adjusts Sensei Biotherapeutics' Price Target to $10 from $12, Keeps Overw..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -49,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 93,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,2 M 47,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,54 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 419%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John K. Celebi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erin Colgan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William R. Ringo Chairman
Robert H. Pierce Chief Research & Development Officer
Alice Drumheller Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-73.45%47
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.95%78 370
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.39%68 307
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.68%61 599
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.59%43 119
BIONTECH SE-38.71%38 397