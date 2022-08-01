Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNSE   US81728A1088

SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SNSE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
1.920 USD   +0.52%
05:50pSENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4/A
PU
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGM : SNSE) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGM : SNSE) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensei Biotherapeutics : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4/A

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Peyer James
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. [SNSE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. , 1405 RESEARCH BLVD. SUITE 125
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ROCKVILLE MD 20850
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-14 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Peyer James
C/O SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
1405 RESEARCH BLVD. SUITE 125
ROCKVILLE, MD20850 		X X
Signatures
/s/ Sarah Field, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares represent restricted stock units (the "RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the common stock of the Issuer. The shares underlying the RSUs vest in full on the first anniversary of the date of grant, or June 10, 2023, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service with the Issuer through such vesting date.
(2) These shares are held by Cambrian Biopharma Inc, a Delaware corporation ("Cambrian"). The Reporting Person is the Chief Executive Officer of Cambrian and in such capacity may direct the voting and disposition of the shares held by Cambrian, subject in certain instances to the approval of Cambrian's Board of Directors. Mr. Peyer disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares.
(3) The shares subject to the option vest and become exercisable in 12 equal monthly installments over a one year period such that the option is fully vested on the first anniversary of the date of grant, or June 10, 2023, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service with the Issuer as of each such vesting date; provided that the option will in any case be fully vested on the date of the Company's next annual stockholder meeting, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service with the Issuer through such vesting date.
(4) Amendment filed solely to correct the number of shares owned.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:50pSENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form ..
PU
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Ind..
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/24SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQG : SNSE) dropped from Russell 3000 Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -50,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 93,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,5 M 58,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John K. Celebi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erin Colgan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William R. Ringo Chairman
Robert H. Pierce Chief Research & Development Officer
Alice Drumheller Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-67.07%59
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.71%74 945
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.69%71 717
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.89%62 675
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.04%40 262
BIONTECH SE-35.94%40 135