Sensei Biotherapeutics : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4/A
08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Peyer James
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. [SNSE]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. , 1405 RESEARCH BLVD. SUITE 125
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ROCKVILLE
MD
20850
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-14
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Peyer James
C/O SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
1405 RESEARCH BLVD. SUITE 125
ROCKVILLE, MD20850
X
X
Signatures
/s/ Sarah Field, Attorney-in-Fact
2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
These shares represent restricted stock units (the "RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the common stock of the Issuer. The shares underlying the RSUs vest in full on the first anniversary of the date of grant, or June 10, 2023, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service with the Issuer through such vesting date.
(2)
These shares are held by Cambrian Biopharma Inc, a Delaware corporation ("Cambrian"). The Reporting Person is the Chief Executive Officer of Cambrian and in such capacity may direct the voting and disposition of the shares held by Cambrian, subject in certain instances to the approval of Cambrian's Board of Directors. Mr. Peyer disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares.
(3)
The shares subject to the option vest and become exercisable in 12 equal monthly installments over a one year period such that the option is fully vested on the first anniversary of the date of grant, or June 10, 2023, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service with the Issuer as of each such vesting date; provided that the option will in any case be fully vested on the date of the Company's next annual stockholder meeting, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service with the Issuer through such vesting date.
(4)
Amendment filed solely to correct the number of shares owned.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:02 UTC.