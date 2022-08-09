Log in
    SNSE   US81728A1088

SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SNSE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
2.050 USD   +4.06%
SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Company Presentation August 2022
PU
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
AQ
Sensei Biotherapeutics : Company Presentation August 2022

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Next Generation

Immuno-Oncology

Medicines

John K. Celebi, MBA

President & Chief Executive Officer

AUGUST 2022 | Nasdaq: SNSE

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us") and is made for informational purposes only. The information set forth

herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither the delivery of this presentation at any time, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.

This presentation contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market shares and other data about our industry. This presentation also contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding the development of our product candidates and platforms, the availability of data from our preclinical studies, the timing of selection of product candidates, the timing of IND submissions to the FDA, and our belief that our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operations at least into the first quarter of 2025.

When used in this presentation, the words and phrases "designed to," "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as preclinical discovery and development, conduct of clinical trials and related regulatory requirements, our reliance on third parties over which we may not always have full control, and other risk and uncertainties that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2022 and our other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation and include all matters that are not historical facts. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to, or is based on, studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Positioned to Drive Value with Next Generation Product & Platform Development

Two Platforms Generate Broad

Innovative Pipeline of

Pipeline Opportunities

Differentiated IO mAbs

TMAb™

ImmunoPhage™

Strong Cash Position

Ended 2Q 2022: $123.7M **

Cash runway into Q1 2025

Business Development

*Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics

3

**Consists of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

Innovative Pipeline of IO Drugs with Broad Commercial Potential

Program

Indication

Discovery

IND-enabling

Phase 1 / 2 Clinical

(Target)

SNS-101

Solid Tumors

(VISTA)

TMAb

SNS-102

Solid Tumors

(VSIG4)

SNS-103

(ENTPDase1/C

Solid Tumors

D39)

ImmunoPhage

SNS-401-NG

Merkel Cell Carcinoma

(Multiple Tumor

Antigens)

Multiple Indications

4

The Modern-Day Challenge in Immuno-Oncology

Majority of patients don't respond to

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Market2

PD-1/PD-L1 monotherapy1

2026

2020

Survival Benefit 20-30%

No

~$30B

~$90B

Survival

Benefit

70%

1.

Gerber et al., Biochemical Pharmacology 2016

5

2.

Market estimates from PD-1 and PDL-1 Inhibitors Market Size in 2021 - MarketWatch, 360 Research

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
