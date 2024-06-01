SNS-101 Topline Monotherapy & Combination Dose
Escalation Data
June 3, 2024
Presenters:
Dr. Shiraj Sen
Medical Oncologist and Director of Clinical Research, NEXT Oncology-Dallas
Principal Investigator for Ph1 trial of SNS-101
Lead author for ASCO poster presentation
John Celebi
Chief Executive Officer
Edward van der Horst
Chief Scientific Officer
Ron Weitzman
Chief Medical Officer
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us") and is made for informational purposes only. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and the delivery of this presentation at any tim e shall not under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that i nformation will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.
This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward -looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding the development and potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates; the expected safety, pharmacokinetic and efficacy profile of our product candidates, including SNS -101; the expected timing of clinical data from our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-101; the expansion of the Phase 1 clinical trial to include additional patients with specific tumor ty pes; and our belief that our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operations at least into the fourth quarter of 2025.
When used in this presentation, the words and phrases "designed to," "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as preclinical discovery and development; c onduct of clinical trials and related regulatory requirements, including the risk of delay or cessation of any clinical trials of Sensei's produ ct candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical trials and early results from the clinical trial of
SNS-101, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Sensei's product candidates, including
SNS-101; our reliance on third parties over which we may not always have full control; risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risk and uncertainties that are described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024 and our other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation and include all matters that are not historical facts. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward- looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Certain information contained in this presentation relates to, or is based on, studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third- party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness , accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. F inally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
VISTA is a Potent T cell Checkpoint Extensively Expressed on Myeloid Cells
VISTA is a B7 family member that inhibits T cell activation1
Immunosuppressive function believed to be mediated by PSGL-1 receptor
Upregulated on immune suppressive myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) via hypoxia2
Increased expression on tissue infiltrating immune cells upon checkpoint therapy failure3
IS ACTIVATED IN A pH SENSITIVE MANNER
Myeloid lineage cell or tumor cell (less common)
T-cell proliferation & activation
1 Wang et al, JEM, 2011
2 Deng et al, Cancer Immunonol Res 2019
3 Gao et al., Nat Med. 2017
4 Johnston et al., Nature 2019
Extensive VISTA expression on off-tumor myeloid- lineage cells demands a conditionally active antibody approach
VISTA has inherent pH sensitivity: its extracellular domain is uniquely rich in histidines4
3
Competitors Previously Developing VISTA Antibodies Challenged by Severe Toxicities & Poor PK From Off-TumorOn-Target Activity
Dose-limiting toxicity
Grade 3 CRS-associated encephalopathy
- JNJ-61610588(CI-8993) was the first anti- VISTA antibody to be studied in clinical trials in 2016 (NCT02671955) 1
- Transient Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) observed in several patients at 0.15 mg/kg
- Transient Grade 3 CRS-associated encephalopathy observed at 0.3 mg/kg, after which Janssen halted the study
Challenging PK profile
Non-linear PK, short t1/2
JNJ-61610588 Human Plasma Concentration
1 Curis, Inc., Corporate Presentation, Feb 2022
4
SNS-101 is a pH-sensitive Antibody Selective for VISTA
Selectivity for active VISTApH6 over VISTApH7.4
pH 6.0
pH 7.4
0.218 nM
132nM
(~No binding)
Monovalent Affinity (KD)
Additional SNS-101 features
- IgG1 format
- Active Fc
Blocks the key receptor regulating VISTA's immunosuppressive activity
SNS-101 heavy chain
IC50 = 7nm
SNS-101 light chain
Human VISTA
(shown in
green and red)
Human VISTA
epitope for SNS-
101
2.59 Å Resolution
SNS-101 potently inhibits the VISTA:PSGL-
VISTA:SNS-101co-crystal structure
1 interaction and all other potential binding
demonstrates SNS-101 encompasses
partners at pH 6.0 in vitro
VISTA's PSGL-1 epitope
Thisted T. et al. Nature Communications 2024
5
SNS-101 Designed to Bind VISTA at the Tumor but Not in the Periphery
Periphery (Neutral pH)
SNS-101 had no detectable binding in peripheral
or normal tissues
Control
Pierre Fabre
JNJ
SNS-101
Tumor (AcidicpH)
SNS-101 rapidly accumulated in the tumor
Isotype control
SNS-101
6h post-dosing
6h post-dosing
Blue = tumor
6
Brow n = SNS-101
Early Development Plan is in Alignment with Corporate Objectives
Corporate Objectives
Impact on Study Design
PRIMARY
Rapidly confirm conditionally active MOA through:
• Enroll all-comer solid tumor population during
•
Lack of severe CRS
dose escalation which included both "hot" and
•
Absence of TMDD
"cold" tumor histologies, allowing for efficient
•
Reach doses several folds higher than doses
enrollment
where prior anti-VISTA mAbs experienced DLT
SECONDARY
•
Explore VISTA's role in both "cold" and "hot" tumor
•
Enroll selected patient populations to balance
settings to allow for efficient enrollment and to
cold/hot tumor ratio
explore signs of activity in both settings
•
Explore more discreet range of doses
•
Identify RP2D
7
SNS-101 Phase 1 Study
Phase 1 Dose Escalation
BOIN design in patients with advanced solid tumors
Designed to rapidly confirm conditionally active MOA through:
- Lack of severe CRS
- Acceptable PK
- Dosing at pharmacologically relevant levels
Monotherapy Dose Escalation
Combination Dose Escalation
SNS-101 (Q3W)
SNS-101 + cemiplimab* (Q3W)
✓
Cohort A5
✓
Cohort B3
15.0
15.0 mg/kg
mg/kg
+ cemi*
N=6
N=6
✓
Cohort A4
✓
Cohort B2
10.0
10.0 mg/kg
mg/kg
+ cemi*
N=3
N=6
✓
Cohort A3
✓
Cohort B1
3.0 mg/kg
3.0 mg/kg
N=3
+ cemi*
N=6
✓
Cohort A2
1.0 mg/kg
N=3
✓
Cohort A1
0.3 mg/kg
N=1
* cemi = Libtayo (cemiplimab) 350 mg
RP2D = Recommended Phase 2 Dose
MTD = Maximum Tolerated Dose
CRC = colorectal cancer
NSCLC = non small cell lung cancer
✓ = cleared DLT assessment period
H&N = head and neck cancer
Phase 1 Study Objectives
Primary
Safety, tolerability, MTD/RP2D
Secondary
PK, immunogenicity & anti-tumor activity
8
Patient Disposition
Monotherapy
Combination
SNS-101
SNS-101 + cemi
n=16 (%)
n=18 (%)
Enrolled
16 (100.0)
18 (100.0)
Treatment Ongoing
2 (13)
2 (11)
Discontinued
14 (88)
16 (89)
Progressive Disease
13
13
Adverse Event
0
1#
Withdrew Consent
0
1
Death Regardless of Causality
1*
0
Death Related to Study Therapy
0
0
Clinical Progression
0
1
* Related to disease progression, not related to SNS-101 (1 mg/kg dose level)
# Patient discontinued due to immune mediated AEs of Grade 3 AST and ALT (10 mg/kg + cemi)
Data as of 30April2024
9
Majority of Patients had Tumor Type Typically Unresponsive to PD-1 Monotherapy
SNS-101 Mono
SNS-101 Combo
n=16 (%)
n=18 (%)
Gender, n (%)
Male
12
(75)
11 (61)
Female
4 (25)
7 (39)
Age, years
Median
61.5
62
Min, Max
35, 79
33, 81
Race, n (%)
Asian
1 (6)
1 (6)
Black or African American
0
2 (11)
Not Reported
1 (6)
1 (6)
White
14 (88)
14 (77)
Ethnicity, n (%)
Not Hispanic or Latino
14
(88)
14 (77)
Hispanic or Latino
1
(6)
3 (17)
Not reported
1
(6)
1 (6)
Baseline ECOG, n (%)
0
6 (37)
4 (22)
1
10
(63)
14 (78)
SNS-101 Mono
SNS-101 Combo
n=16 (%)
n=18 (%)
Prior lines metastatic therapy
Median
2
2.5
Min, Max
0,7
1,7
Prior PD-1/PDL-1 YES%
% Yes
8 (50)
4 (22)
Cancer Type, n (%)
Responsive to PD-1 monotherapy
3 (19)
2 (11)
(e.g. "hot" tumors)
Head and Neck
2
0
Kidney
1
2
Typically Unresponsive to PD-1
13 (81)
16 (89)
monotherapy (e.g. "cold" tumors)
MSS Colon
4
7
MSS Endometrial
0
1
Esophageal
1
0
Pancreatic
0
3
Sarcoma*
4
2
Other**
4
3
~85% of enrolled patients had tumors typically unresponsive to PD-1/PD-L1 therapy
Data as of 30April2024
*Sarcoma: Leiomyosarcoma, Ewing Sarcoma, PEComa, Hemangiopericytoma (mono) and Leiomyosarcoma and
Desmoplastic small round cell (combo)
10
**Other Tumor Types: Small cell lung carcinoma, Gallbladder, Adenocystic carcinoma maxillarysinus, and mediastinal carcinoma (mono) and Ovarian, Duodenal, granulosa cell tumor (germ cell)
