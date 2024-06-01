Conditionally Active Antibodies for Immuno-oncology
Company Highlights
Sensei Bio's proprietary platform is designed to harness conditional activation of antibodies to widen the therapeutic window and enable druggability of promising oncology targets
SNS-101, the company's lead asset, is in a Phase 1b study and targets VISTA, a critical negative regulator of T- cell function and promising immune checkpoint target
SNS-101 has demonstrated ability to overcome hurdles associated with drugging VISTA, including: a well- tolerated safety profile, potentially best-in-class PK, and initial signs of promising clinical activity
Initial Phase 1 expansion data expected by year-end 2024
Three additional early-stage drug candidates
Cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2025, which is expected to fund operations midway into Phase 2 studies of SNS-101
Seasoned Leadership Team
John Celebi, MBA
Christopher Gerry, J.D.
Edward van der Horst, Ph.D.
Stephanie Krebs, M .S., MBA
Ron Weitzman, M.D.
President and CEO
SVP, General Counsel
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Business Officer
Chief Medical Officer (part-time)
Large Commercial Opportunity for Immuno-Oncology Drugs
Newly Diagnosed Patients Annually in 20262VISTA's Potential
Commercial Impact
Non-Small Cell
Lung Cancer
960K (NSCLC)
Colorectal
Cancer (CRC) 1.15M
~2.6M new
patients
per year
214K
315KMelanoma
Head and Neck Cancer (H+N)
1.
Market opportunity estimates for PD-1,PDL-1 & anti-CTLA-4 Inhibitors - TD Cowen's Guide to Immuno-oncology
2.
GlobalData; Incident cases diagnosed in 8MM 2026 (US, UK, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain)
- The checkpoint market is large and growing fast1
- Despite the widespread use of checkpoint inhibitors, only 20% of patients experience an objective response
- VISTA is implicated in numerous solid tumor types with large patient populations
- Indications such as CRC see little to no benefit from current treatment options
Lack of Tumor Targeting is a Major Obstacle in IO Innovation
Industry Problem
Conventional antibodies target immune checkpoints that are highly expressed in normal tissues, resulting in:
- Dose-limitingtoxicities due to on-target/off-tumor action
- Pharmacological sink effect requires higher & more frequent dosing
- Suboptimal activity due to poor PK & dose-limiting toxicities
Sensei's Solution
Conditionally active antibodies are selectively targeted to the tumor microenvironment, potentially providing:
- Little or no toxicity due to selective on-target/on-tumor action
- Lower & less frequent doses with tumor-specific binding
- Powerful activity selectively focused on the tumor microenvironment
Ipilimumab
Pembrolizumab
Relatlimab
(anti-CTLA-4)
(anti-PD-1)
(anti-LAG-3)
2011
2014
2022
One new IO checkpoint inhibitor approved after the CTLA-4 and PD-1/PD-L1 group
The TMAb Platform: pH-sensitive Antibodies Selectively Bind to Targets in the Low-pH Tumor Microenvironment
The tumor microenvironment of pH ~6 is lower
Sensei's technology identifies pH-sensitive
than physiological pH of 7.4
antibodies designed to bind only at the tumor
• Exploits the tumor microenvironment using pH- selective properties
• Intended to alleviate undesirable PK/PD properties:
• Dose-limiting toxicities due to on-target/off- tumor binding
• Higher and more frequent dosing due to poor pharmacokinetics
• Bolsters specific activities
• Unlocks previously undruggable immune targets
Innovative Pipeline of IO Drugs with Broad Commercial Potential
*Sensei has entered into a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron supporting the planned evaluation of SNS-101 in combination with Regeneron's anti-PD-1 therapy Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in solid tumors.
*Sensei has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute. The goal of this collaborative effort is to further elucidate the role of VISTA in immune checkpoint resistance and expand the potential of SNS-101 as a combination therapy beyond anti-PD-1.
8
SNS-101 (VISTA)
VISTA is a Potent T cell Checkpoint Extensively Expressed on Myeloid Cells
VISTA is a B7 family member that inhibits T cell activation1
Immunosuppressive function believed to be mediated by PSGL-1 receptor
Upregulated on immune suppressive myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) via hypoxia2
Increased expression on tissue infiltrating immune cells upon checkpoint therapy failure3
IS ACTIVATED IN A pH SENSITIVE MANNER
Myeloid lineage cell or tumor cell (less common)
T-cell proliferation & activation
1 Wang et al, JEM, 2011
2 Deng et al, Cancer Immunonol Res 2019
3 Gao et al., Nat Med. 2017
4 Johnston et al., Nature 2019
Extensive VISTA expression on off-tumor myeloid- lineage cells demands a conditionally active antibody approach
VISTA has inherent pH sensitivity: its extracellular domain is uniquely rich in histidines4
10
