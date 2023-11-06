Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 6, 2023, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") confirmed that on October 25, 2023 it received an unsolicited proposal from Newtyn Management, LLC ("Newtyn") to acquire all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share in cash.

The Company's Board of Directors ("Board") reviewed Newtyn's proposal and determined unanimously that the proposal substantially undervalues the Company and its future prospects and is not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Accordingly, on November 6, 2023, the Board rejected Newtyn's proposal.

The Board believes the Company is well-positioned to continue executing on its strategy and create significant long-term value for stockholders.

