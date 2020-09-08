Log in
Senseonics : Announces Analyst and Investor Event on September 15, 2020

09/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to host a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4:30pm ET.

The event is intended to provide an update on the strategic planning through the Ascensia Diabetes Care partnership. Senseonics leadership team will present as will Robert Schumm, President of Ascensia Diabetes Care. This event will include a discussion on corporate strategy, commercial partnership initiatives, clinical integration of Eversense, product development, and financial performance plans.

The event will be webcast live via the internet. The link to the webcast will be available on the Senseonics website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.


© Business Wire 2020
