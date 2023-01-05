Advanced search
    SENS   US81727U1051

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SENS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
1.020 USD   -2.86%
Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan
BU
2022Senseonics : Corporate Presentation 12/07/2022
PU
2022Senseonics : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan

01/05/2023 | 05:59pm EST
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On January 5, 2023, the Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 10 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 115,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $1.02 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on January 5, 2023. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,2 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 502 M 502 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 30,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
Timothy T. Goodnow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Stephen P. DeFalco Chairman
Francine R. Kaufman Director & Chief Medical Officer
Mukul Jain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.1.94%502
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-0.19%193 903
MEDTRONIC PLC0.69%107 705
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.49%73 367
DEXCOM, INC.1.32%44 161
HOYA CORPORATION-1.89%33 638