Senseonics : Corporate Presentation 03/15/2023

Information in this presentation relating to PHC Holdings Corporation (referred to in this disclaimer as "PHCHD", "we" or "our"), including information relating to Ascensia Diabetes Care, was prepared by PHCHD solely for informational purposes. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security of PHCHD in the United States, Japan or any other jurisdiction. None of our securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This document contains forward-looking statements, which reflect PHCHD's assumptions and outlook for the future and estimates based on information available to PHCHD and its plans and expectations as of the date of this document or other date indicated. Please note that significant differences between the forecasts and other forward-looking statements and actual results may arise due to various factors. Accordingly, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Also note that this document includes information which has not been audited or reviewed by an independent certified public accountant or audit corporation, and includes financial information based on past financial statements or accounting documents as well as management figures not based on financial statements or accounting documents. PHCHD has no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document based on any subsequent developments except as required by applicable law or stock exchange rules and regulations. This document includes information derived from or based on third-party sources, including information about the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on statistics and other information from third-party sources as cited herein, and PHCHD has not independently verified and cannot assure the accuracy or completeness of any information derived from or based on third-party sources. This document is an English translation of the original Japanese language document and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. No warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese language document, the original Japanese language document shall prevail in all respects. The information which is included in this material is subject to change without notice. The information about products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.