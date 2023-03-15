Senseonics : Corporate Presentation 03/15/2023

Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics and its business, including statements regarding managements plans, objectives and goals for future operations (including preliminary targets for future financial performance and cash projections of Senseonics Holdings, Inc.), statements about the commercial launch of Eversense® E3, statements regarding increasing patient access, adoption and market share and the future growth of the CGM market, statement regarding advancing development programs, and other statements containing the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "projects," "will," "planned," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Theseforward-lookingstatements are based on management's current expectations and projections about future events, and such statements are, by their nature subject to uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the commercial launch of Eversense® E3 CGM system and commercial expansion of the Eversense product, uncertainties inherent in the transition of commercialization responsibilities to Ascensia Diabetes Care and its commercial initiatives, uncertainties inherent in collaborating with a new partner in the Nurse Practitioner Group and that partner's assumption of certain clinical and administrative activities, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties in the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties inherent in the development and registration of new technology, uncertainties relating to the current economic environment, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Senseonics' other filings with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent Senseonics' views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics' views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. This presentation also presents management's goals and vision for the Gemini and Freedom development programs. These products are not approved by the FDA and are not subject to an IDE or other investigational approval. Plans, timing, specifications and other details of these programs are subject to change based on the factors above. The forward-looking statements in this presentation should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
1
PHC Disclaimer
Information in this presentation relating to PHC Holdings Corporation (referred to in this disclaimer as "PHCHD", "we" or "our"), including information relating to Ascensia Diabetes Care, was prepared by PHCHD solely for informational purposes. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security of PHCHD in the United States, Japan or any other jurisdiction. None of our securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This document contains forward-looking statements, which reflect PHCHD's assumptions and outlook for the future and estimates based on information available to PHCHD and its plans and expectations as of the date of this document or other date indicated. Please note that significant differences between the forecasts and other forward-looking statements and actual results may arise due to various factors. Accordingly, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Also note that this document includes information which has not been audited or reviewed by an independent certified public accountant or audit corporation, and includes financial information based on past financial statements or accounting documents as well as management figures not based on financial statements or accounting documents. PHCHD has no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document based on any subsequent developments except as required by applicable law or stock exchange rules and regulations. This document includes information derived from or based on third-party sources, including information about the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on statistics and other information from third-party sources as cited herein, and PHCHD has not independently verified and cannot assure the accuracy or completeness of any information derived from or based on third-party sources. This document is an English translation of the original Japanese language document and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. No warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese language document, the original Japanese language document shall prevail in all respects. The information which is included in this material is subject to change without notice. The information about products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.
Robert Schumm, President of Ascensia Diabetes Care
Eversense Product Pipeline
Tim Goodnow, CEO & President of Senseonics
Senseonics 4Q22 Financials and Financial Outlook
Rick Sullivan, CFO of Senseonics
Q&A
3
The PHC Group
Our Mission
We contribute to the health
of society through our
diligent efforts to create
healthcare solutions that
have a positive impact and
improve the lives of people
4
PHC Group Overview
PHC Group is a global healthcare company with heritage in Japan. It provides solutions committed to solve the many challenges in healthcare as well as products and services of leading brands to customers involved in healthcare from research to diagnostics, treatments and prevention of diseases.
Financials (FY2021,JPY)
Revenue：340.5b
Adjusted EBITDA：71.9b
〈Revenue Splits by BU/Segments〉
16%
1%
Diagnostics and
32%
Life Sciences
11%
27%
32%
Diabetes
Management
10%
40%
Healthcare
Solutions
30%
Global Presence1
•
Countries Where Our
125+
Products are Available
•
Subsidiaries
90
•
Employees
9,300+
Products & Services2
Research
Universities,
Pharmaceutical Companies
Ultra-Low Temperature
Freezers, CO2 Incubators
Anatomical Pathology
Instruments and Reagents
Non-clinical Testing and
Clinical Trials
Diagnostics, Treatments
Hospitals, Clinics,
Pharmacies
Medical-Receipt Systems,
Electronic Medical Record
Systems, Electronic
Medication History Systems
Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
Clinical Testing
Testing,
Prevention of Diseases
Home, Individuals
Blood Glucose Monitoring
Systems（BGM）
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems（CGM）
Motorized Drug Delivery
Devices
Note: 1As of March 31, 2022; 2Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer and CO2 Incubator have No.2 share in the world, Microtome/Cryostat/Slide Glasses for anatomical pathology instruments and consumables have No.1 share in the world. On-clinical testing have No.2 share in Japan Medical Receipt/EMR Systems for clinics and Electronic Medication History System for pharmacies have No.3 Share in Japan, Clinical testing have No.1 share in Japan, BGM share have No.3 share in the world
Senseonics Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 22:12:04 UTC.