    SENS   US81727U1051

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SENS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:13 2022-09-09 am EDT
1.595 USD   +0.95%
10:30aSENSEONICS : Corporate Presentation 09/09/2022
PU
03:06aLefteris Acquisition Appoints Jon Isaacson as CEO
MT
09/07Senseonics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
Senseonics : Corporate Presentation 09/09/2022

09/09/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Eversense®

CGM System

The world's FIRST and ONLY long-term Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

Tim Goodnow, PhD

Corporate Presentation

President and CEO

August 2022

1

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including statements about patient benefits, perceptions, uptake of the Eversense E3 product, and the ability to introduce the product to additional patients, statements regarding future coverage decisions and final outcomes, statements concerning Senseonics' product pipeline and future product enhancements, and other statements containing the words "believe,""expect," "anticipate", "intend," "may," "projects," "will," "planned," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and projections about future events, and such statements are, by their nature

subject to uncertainties.

The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the Company's current expectations include uncertainties related to the commercial launch and commercial expansion of the Eversense product, uncertainties inherent in the transition of commercialization responsibilities to Ascensia Diabetes Care and its commercial initiatives, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes, decisions and policy

determinations, the risks attendant to the launch and commercialization of a new product in a competitive market, the availability of capital to fund the Company's continued operations and execute its business plan, and such other factors that are more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Report on

Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022, and its other filings with the SEC. Statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

OUR MISSION

To transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology.

3

CORPORATE OVERVIEW AND MILESTONES

The FIRST and ONLY long-term and implantable CGM System. Available by prescription in US and select markets in Europe. Proven technology with rich development history, regulatory approvals and commercial accomplishments.

2016 - 2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Eversense®

Eversense®

System (90-day)

System (90-day)

Eversense® XL

Expanded HCP

System (180-day)

certification

to Nurse

Practitioners (NPs)

and Physician

Assistants (PAs)

NOTE: Items in blue are based on a number of risks and assumptions.

MRI compatibility

NEW Eversense

Therapeutic

180-day sensor

(non-adjunctive)

PMA supplement

indication

submitted

Expanded HCP

NEW Eversense

certification to include

180-day sensor

non physicians

submitted

Achieved 200M

Covered Lives

Executed

Commercial

Collaboration

Agreement with

Ascensia Diabetes

Care (ADC)

Feb. 1 OUS ADC Transition

April 1 US ADC

Transition

Secured 175M in net proceeds

NEW Eversense E3 180-day sensor approval

NEW Eversense E3 180-day sensor approval

365-day Pivotal Trial Initiated

4

HIGH GROWTH MARKET

CGM Fastest Growing Diabetes Technology Segment Globally*

CGM Global Market Size

$8.2

~ 37% CAGR

$14B+

($)

$7.1

Billions

$5.6

Annual US

in

Market

Revenue

$4.3

Opportunity

$2.7

$1.7

*Estimates for top 4 CGM companies (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

Senseonics), based upon available publicly stated guidance, historic

performance, and external CGM market models.

Estimated U.S. CGM Penetration, ~40% US Type 1 & ~25% US IIT

*Company reports, company and analyst estimates.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senseonics Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
