    SENS   US81727U1051

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SENS)
  Report
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

02/15/2022 | 04:08pm EST
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 2775821, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -403 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 941 M 941 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 69,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 50,2x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy T. Goodnow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick B Tressler Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen P. DeFalco Chairman
Francine R. Kaufman Director & Chief Medical Officer
Mukul Jain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.-20.97%941
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-12.76%210 564
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.44%137 562
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY6.93%76 575
HOYA CORPORATION-10.26%49 003
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.45%42 784