SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

10/28/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s third quarter 2020 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-243-4451 (US/Canada) or 1-412-542-4135 (International), passcode 4128608, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM Systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,74 M - -
Net income 2020 -78,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 89,1 M 89,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 51,3x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 75,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy T. Goodnow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. DeFalco Chairman
Mukul Jain Chief Operating Officer
Nick B Tressler Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Francine R. Kaufman Director & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.-60.66%89
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-7.65%75 236
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS55.14%61 299
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.09%55 269
LONZA GROUP AG63.59%47 362
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.97%39 253
