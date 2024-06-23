Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the diabetes community. Its glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every five minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone. Eversense consists of three primary components: a small sensor inserted subcutaneously under the skin by a healthcare provider; an external removable smart transmitter that receives, assesses and relays data from the sensor and provides vibratory alerts; and a mobile app that receives data from the transmitter and provides real-time glucose readings, alerts and other data the person's mobile device. Its CGM system continually and accurately measures a person's glucose levels for up to six months.