Senshu Electric : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
September 2, 2021
Company name:
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9824
URL
https://www.senden.co.jp/
Representative:
Representative Director,President
Motohide Nishimura
Senior Managing Director & Executive
Inquiries:
Officer & General Manager of
Kazuto Narita
TEL
06-6384-1101
Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
September 9, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended July 31, 2021 (from November 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended July 31, 2021
66,568
20.2
3,243
35.1
3,506
34.8
2,503
40.1
Nine months ended July 31, 2020
55,389
(12.2)
2,401
(19.3)
2,600
(17.6)
1,787
(15.2)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended July 31, 2021
269.78
-
Nine months ended July 31, 2020
187.04
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of July 31, 2021
78,874
41,975
53.0
As of October 31, 2020
67,401
40,409
59.8
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended October 31, 2020
-
35.00
-
35.00
70.00
Year ending October 31, 2021
-
40.00
-
Year ending October 31, 2021 (Forecast)
40.00
80.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2021 (from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
89,000
19.8
4,200
34.4
4,500
33.0
3,200
36.1
351.96
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended July 31, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of July 31, 2021
10,800,000
shares
As of October 31, 2020
10,800,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of July 31, 2021
1,617,020
shares
As of October 31, 2020
1,425,068
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended July 31, 2021
9,281,371
shares
Nine months ended July 31, 2020
9,557,890
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of October 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,461
23,805
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
16,273
19,572
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
4,882
6,691
Securities
7
5
Merchandise
3,847
4,956
Other
205
256
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(13)
(18)
Total current assets
43,664
55,269
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
6,560
6,353
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
416
386
Land
10,605
10,558
Leased assets, net
112
89
Other, net
79
69
Total property, plant and equipment
17,774
17,457
Intangible assets
120
103
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,308
1,741
Long-term loans receivable
33
23
Deferred tax assets
807
688
Other,net
4,067
3,959
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(375)
(368)
Total investments and other assets
5,842
6,044
Total non-current assets
23,737
23,605
Total assets
67,401
78,874
3
(Millions of yen)
As of October 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
21,858
32,317
Short-term borrowings
105
105
Lease obligations
36
21
Income taxes payable
462
439
Provision for bonuses
588
318
Other
1,211
1,005
Total current liabilities
24,262
34,208
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
37
23
Deferred tax liabilities
3
6
Retirement benefit liability
2,103
2,204
Asset retirement obligations
6
6
Other
578
449
Total non-current liabilities
2,728
2,691
Total liabilities
26,991
36,899
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,575
2,575
Capital surplus
3,397
3,412
Retained earnings
37,146
38,952
Treasury shares
(3,231)
(3,917)
Total shareholders' equity
39,887
41,022
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
408
715
Foreign currency translation adjustment
25
99
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(48)
(23)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
384
791
Non-controlling interests
137
161
Total net assets
40,409
41,975
Total liabilities and net assets
67,401
78,874
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2021
Net sales
55,389
66,568
Cost of sales
46,182
56,522
Gross profit
9,206
10,045
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Freight and packing costs
914
952
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
(8)
3
Salaries and bonuses
2,702
2,697
Welfare expenses
643
651
Provision for bonuses
322
315
Retirement benefit expenses
220
222
Travel, transportation and communication expenses
187
161
Depreciation
398
388
Amortization of goodwill
4
-
Other
1,420
1,408
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
6,804
6,801
Operating profit
2,401
3,243
Non-operating income
Interest income
5
5
Dividend income
35
42
Rental income from buildings
87
90
Purchase discounts
35
13
Foreign exchange gains
-
8
Other
113
170
Total non-operating income
278
331
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1
0
Depreciation
39
39
Guarantee commission
5
6
Foreign exchange losses
4
-
Other
28
20
Total non-operating expenses
79
68
Ordinary profit
2,600
3,506
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of foreign currency translation adjustment
47
-
Total extraordinary income
47
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
7
-
Total extraordinary losses
7
-
Profit before income taxes
2,640
3,506
Income taxes - current
647
958
Income taxes - deferred
196
26
Total income taxes
844
984
Profit
1,795
2,521
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
8
17
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,787
2,503
5
