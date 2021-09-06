Senshu Electric : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

September 2, 2021 Company name: SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9824 URL https://www.senden.co.jp/ Representative: Representative Director,President Motohide Nishimura Senior Managing Director & Executive Inquiries: Officer & General Manager of Kazuto Narita TEL 06-6384-1101 Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: September 9, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended July 31, 2021 (from November 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended July 31, 2021 66,568 20.2 3,243 35.1 3,506 34.8 2,503 40.1 Nine months ended July 31, 2020 55,389 (12.2) 2,401 (19.3) 2,600 (17.6) 1,787 (15.2) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended July 31, 2021 269.78 - Nine months ended July 31, 2020 187.04 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of July 31, 2021 78,874 41,975 53.0 As of October 31, 2020 67,401 40,409 59.8 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended October 31, 2020 - 35.00 - 35.00 70.00 Year ending October 31, 2021 - 40.00 - Year ending October 31, 2021 (Forecast) 40.00 80.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2021 (from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 89,000 19.8 4,200 34.4 4,500 33.0 3,200 36.1 351.96

