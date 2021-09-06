Log in
    9824   JP3424400004

SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

(9824)
Senshu Electric : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021

09/06/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

September 2, 2021

Company name:

SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9824

URL

https://www.senden.co.jp/

Representative:

Representative Director,President

Motohide Nishimura

Senior Managing Director & Executive

Inquiries:

Officer & General Manager of

Kazuto Narita

TEL

06-6384-1101

Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

September 9, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended July 31, 2021 (from November 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended July 31, 2021

66,568

20.2

3,243

35.1

3,506

34.8

2,503

40.1

Nine months ended July 31, 2020

55,389

(12.2)

2,401

(19.3)

2,600

(17.6)

1,787

(15.2)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended July 31, 2021

269.78

-

Nine months ended July 31, 2020

187.04

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of July 31, 2021

78,874

41,975

53.0

As of October 31, 2020

67,401

40,409

59.8

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended October 31, 2020

-

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

Year ending October 31, 2021

-

40.00

-

Year ending October 31, 2021 (Forecast)

40.00

80.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2021 (from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

89,000

19.8

4,200

34.4

4,500

33.0

3,200

36.1

351.96

1

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended July 31, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of July 31, 2021

10,800,000

shares

As of October 31, 2020

10,800,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of July 31, 2021

1,617,020

shares

As of October 31, 2020

1,425,068

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended July 31, 2021

9,281,371

shares

Nine months ended July 31, 2020

9,557,890

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,461

23,805

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

16,273

19,572

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

4,882

6,691

Securities

7

5

Merchandise

3,847

4,956

Other

205

256

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(13)

(18)

Total current assets

43,664

55,269

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

6,560

6,353

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

416

386

Land

10,605

10,558

Leased assets, net

112

89

Other, net

79

69

Total property, plant and equipment

17,774

17,457

Intangible assets

120

103

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,308

1,741

Long-term loans receivable

33

23

Deferred tax assets

807

688

Other,net

4,067

3,959

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(375)

(368)

Total investments and other assets

5,842

6,044

Total non-current assets

23,737

23,605

Total assets

67,401

78,874

3

(Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

21,858

32,317

Short-term borrowings

105

105

Lease obligations

36

21

Income taxes payable

462

439

Provision for bonuses

588

318

Other

1,211

1,005

Total current liabilities

24,262

34,208

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

37

23

Deferred tax liabilities

3

6

Retirement benefit liability

2,103

2,204

Asset retirement obligations

6

6

Other

578

449

Total non-current liabilities

2,728

2,691

Total liabilities

26,991

36,899

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,575

2,575

Capital surplus

3,397

3,412

Retained earnings

37,146

38,952

Treasury shares

(3,231)

(3,917)

Total shareholders' equity

39,887

41,022

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

408

715

Foreign currency translation adjustment

25

99

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(48)

(23)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

384

791

Non-controlling interests

137

161

Total net assets

40,409

41,975

Total liabilities and net assets

67,401

78,874

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

Net sales

55,389

66,568

Cost of sales

46,182

56,522

Gross profit

9,206

10,045

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Freight and packing costs

914

952

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

(8)

3

Salaries and bonuses

2,702

2,697

Welfare expenses

643

651

Provision for bonuses

322

315

Retirement benefit expenses

220

222

Travel, transportation and communication expenses

187

161

Depreciation

398

388

Amortization of goodwill

4

-

Other

1,420

1,408

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

6,804

6,801

Operating profit

2,401

3,243

Non-operating income

Interest income

5

5

Dividend income

35

42

Rental income from buildings

87

90

Purchase discounts

35

13

Foreign exchange gains

-

8

Other

113

170

Total non-operating income

278

331

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1

0

Depreciation

39

39

Guarantee commission

5

6

Foreign exchange losses

4

-

Other

28

20

Total non-operating expenses

79

68

Ordinary profit

2,600

3,506

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of foreign currency translation adjustment

47

-

Total extraordinary income

47

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

7

-

Total extraordinary losses

7

-

Profit before income taxes

2,640

3,506

Income taxes - current

647

958

Income taxes - deferred

196

26

Total income taxes

844

984

Profit

1,795

2,521

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

8

17

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,787

2,503

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senshu Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 05:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
