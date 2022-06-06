Senshu Electric : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

June 2, 2022 Company name: SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9824 URL https://www.senden.co.jp/ Representative: Representative Director,President Motohide Nishimura Senior Managing Director & Executive Inquiries: Officer & General Manager of Kazuto Narita TEL 06-6384-1101 Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: June 9, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: July 4, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended April 30, 2022 55,154 28.3 3,536 85.6 3,713 77.6 2,491 72.7 Six months ended April 30, 2021 42,973 11.9 1,905 5.6 2,090 9.3 1,442 9.2 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended April 30, 2022 274.47 - Six months ended April 30, 2021 154.94 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of April 30, 2022 90,710 44,383 48.7 As of October 31, 2021 83,990 42,886 50.9

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended October 31, 2021 - 40.00 - 50.00 90.00 Year ending October 31, 2022 - 60.00 Year ending October 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 60.00 120.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 108,000 16.8 6,400 34.9 6,700 33.9 4,600 28.4 514.27

1