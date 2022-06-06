Log in
    9824   JP3424400004

SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

(9824)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/06 01:26:47 am EDT
5360.00 JPY   -3.25%
SENSHU ELECTRIC : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/02Senshu Electric Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022, Payable on July 4, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending October 31, 2022
CI
06/02Senshu Electric Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Period of Full Year Ending October 31, 2022
CI
Senshu Electric : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

06/06/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

June 2, 2022

Company name:

SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9824

URL https://www.senden.co.jp/

Representative:

Representative Director,President

Motohide Nishimura

Senior Managing Director & Executive

Inquiries:

Officer & General Manager of

Kazuto Narita

TEL 06-6384-1101

Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

June 9, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

July 4, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended April 30, 2022

55,154

28.3

3,536

85.6

3,713

77.6

2,491

72.7

Six months ended April 30, 2021

42,973

11.9

1,905

5.6

2,090

9.3

1,442

9.2

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended April 30, 2022

274.47

-

Six months ended April 30, 2021

154.94

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of April 30, 2022

90,710

44,383

48.7

As of October 31, 2021

83,990

42,886

50.9

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended October 31, 2021

-

40.00

-

50.00

90.00

Year ending October 31, 2022

-

60.00

Year ending October 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

60.00

120.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

108,000

16.8

6,400

34.9

6,700

33.9

4,600

28.4

514.27

1

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended April 30, 2022

Yes

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of April 30, 2022

10,500,000

shares

As of October 31, 2021

10,800,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of April 30, 2022

1,455,206

shares

As of October 31, 2021

1,680,806

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended April 30, 2022

9,078,979

shares

Six months ended April 30, 2021

9,311,639

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2021

As of April 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

26,335

27,806

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

21,291

22,740

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

7,561

9,010

Securities

6

-

Merchandise

4,916

6,827

Other

235

279

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(13)

(14)

Total current assets

60,333

66,650

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

6,275

6,420

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

377

352

Land

10,239

10,392

Leased assets, net

81

96

Other, net

314

318

Total property, plant and equipment

17,287

17,580

Intangible assets

Goodwill

-

174

Other

110

115

Total intangible assets

110

290

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,848

1,656

Long-term loans receivable

19

12

Deferred tax assets

713

820

Other,net

4,045

4,084

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(367)

(384)

Total investments and other assets

6,259

6,189

Total non-current assets

23,657

24,060

Total assets

83,990

90,710

3

(Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2021

As of April 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

35,628

39,373

Short-term borrowings

105

430

Current portion of bonds payable

-

14

Current portion of long-term borrowings

-

79

Lease obligations

21

24

Income taxes payable

1,024

1,204

Provision for bonuses

669

685

Other

976

1,168

Total current liabilities

38,426

42,980

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

-

214

Long-term borrowings

-

238

Lease obligations

15

29

Deferred tax liabilities

2

1

Retirement benefit liability

2,212

2,251

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

-

178

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

6

6

Other

442

426

Total non-current liabilities

2,678

3,346

Total liabilities

41,104

46,327

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,575

2,575

Capital surplus

3,412

2,690

Retained earnings

40,032

41,975

Treasury shares

(4,201)

(3,926)

Total shareholders' equity

41,818

43,314

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

785

616

Foreign currency translation adjustment

131

250

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(10)

(8)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

906

858

Share acquisition rights

-

13

Non-controlling interests

160

197

Total net assets

42,886

44,383

Total liabilities and net assets

83,990

90,710

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2022

Net sales

42,973

55,154

Cost of sales

36,514

46,962

Gross profit

6,458

8,191

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Freight and packing costs

643

659

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

0

Salaries and bonuses

1,416

1,386

Welfare expenses

425

441

Provision for bonuses

582

658

Retirement benefit expenses

150

134

Travel, transportation and communication expenses

109

120

Depreciation

258

234

Other

967

1,017

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

4,553

4,655

Operating profit

1,905

3,536

Non-operating income

Interest income

3

4

Dividend income

16

17

Rental income from buildings

60

64

Purchase discounts

13

-

Foreign exchange gains

2

16

Other

132

123

Total non-operating income

228

226

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

0

Depreciation

26

25

Guarantee commission

4

5

Other

11

18

Total non-operating expenses

43

49

Ordinary profit

2,090

3,713

Profit before income taxes

2,090

3,713

Income taxes - current

595

1,156

Income taxes - deferred

46

35

Total income taxes

641

1,191

Profit

1,448

2,521

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

6

29

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,442

2,491

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senshu Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
