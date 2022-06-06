Senshu Electric : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
June 2, 2022
Company name:
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9824
URL
https://www.senden.co.jp/
Representative:
Representative Director,President
Motohide Nishimura
Senior Managing Director & Executive
Inquiries:
Officer & General Manager of
Kazuto Narita
TEL 06-6384-1101
Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
June 9, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
July 4, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended April 30, 2022
55,154
28.3
3,536
85.6
3,713
77.6
2,491
72.7
Six months ended April 30, 2021
42,973
11.9
1,905
5.6
2,090
9.3
1,442
9.2
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended April 30, 2022
274.47
-
Six months ended April 30, 2021
154.94
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of April 30, 2022
90,710
44,383
48.7
As of October 31, 2021
83,990
42,886
50.9
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended October 31, 2021
-
40.00
-
50.00
90.00
Year ending October 31, 2022
-
60.00
Year ending October 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
60.00
120.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
108,000
16.8
6,400
34.9
6,700
33.9
4,600
28.4
514.27
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended April 30, 2022
Yes
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of April 30, 2022
10,500,000
shares
As of October 31, 2021
10,800,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of April 30, 2022
1,455,206
shares
As of October 31, 2021
1,680,806
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended April 30, 2022
9,078,979
shares
Six months ended April 30, 2021
9,311,639
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of October 31, 2021
As of April 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
26,335
27,806
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
21,291
22,740
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
7,561
9,010
Securities
6
-
Merchandise
4,916
6,827
Other
235
279
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(13)
(14)
Total current assets
60,333
66,650
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
6,275
6,420
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
377
352
Land
10,239
10,392
Leased assets, net
81
96
Other, net
314
318
Total property, plant and equipment
17,287
17,580
Intangible assets
Goodwill
-
174
Other
110
115
Total intangible assets
110
290
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,848
1,656
Long-term loans receivable
19
12
Deferred tax assets
713
820
Other,net
4,045
4,084
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(367)
(384)
Total investments and other assets
6,259
6,189
Total non-current assets
23,657
24,060
Total assets
83,990
90,710
3
(Millions of yen)
As of October 31, 2021
As of April 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
35,628
39,373
Short-term borrowings
105
430
Current portion of bonds payable
-
14
Current portion of long-term borrowings
-
79
Lease obligations
21
24
Income taxes payable
1,024
1,204
Provision for bonuses
669
685
Other
976
1,168
Total current liabilities
38,426
42,980
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
-
214
Long-term borrowings
-
238
Lease obligations
15
29
Deferred tax liabilities
2
1
Retirement benefit liability
2,212
2,251
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
-
178
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
6
6
Other
442
426
Total non-current liabilities
2,678
3,346
Total liabilities
41,104
46,327
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,575
2,575
Capital surplus
3,412
2,690
Retained earnings
40,032
41,975
Treasury shares
(4,201)
(3,926)
Total shareholders' equity
41,818
43,314
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
785
616
Foreign currency translation adjustment
131
250
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(10)
(8)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
906
858
Share acquisition rights
-
13
Non-controlling interests
160
197
Total net assets
42,886
44,383
Total liabilities and net assets
83,990
90,710
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2022
Net sales
42,973
55,154
Cost of sales
36,514
46,962
Gross profit
6,458
8,191
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Freight and packing costs
643
659
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
0
0
Salaries and bonuses
1,416
1,386
Welfare expenses
425
441
Provision for bonuses
582
658
Retirement benefit expenses
150
134
Travel, transportation and communication expenses
109
120
Depreciation
258
234
Other
967
1,017
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
4,553
4,655
Operating profit
1,905
3,536
Non-operating income
Interest income
3
4
Dividend income
16
17
Rental income from buildings
60
64
Purchase discounts
13
-
Foreign exchange gains
2
16
Other
132
123
Total non-operating income
228
226
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
0
0
Depreciation
26
25
Guarantee commission
4
5
Other
11
18
Total non-operating expenses
43
49
Ordinary profit
2,090
3,713
Profit before income taxes
2,090
3,713
Income taxes - current
595
1,156
Income taxes - deferred
46
35
Total income taxes
641
1,191
Profit
1,448
2,521
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
6
29
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,442
2,491
5
