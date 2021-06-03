Log in
Senshu Electric : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2021

06/03/2021
Document and entity information

Oct 2021

Apr 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

Filing date

2021-06-03

Company name

SENSHU ELECTRIC

CO.,LTD.

Securities code

98240

URL

https://www.senden.c

o.jp/

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

06

6384

1101

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2021-06-10

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2021-07-02

Supplemental material of quarterly results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

true

Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

true

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2021-10-31

Quarterly period

2

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Apr 2021

Apr 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

42,973

38,399

% change

11.9

-9.4

Operating profit

Operating profit

1,905

1,804

% change

5.6

-16.1

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

2,090

1,911

% change

9.3

-15.5

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,442

1,320

% change

9.2

-13.1

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

1,712

1,229

Change in comprehensive income

39.3

-21.2

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

154.94

137.86

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Apr 2021

Oct 2020

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

76,437

67,401

Net assets

41,339

40,409

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

53.9

59.8

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

41,190

40,272

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Apr 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Oct 2021

Apr 2021

Oct 2020

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

40.00

35.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

35.00

Forecast

40.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

70.00

Forecast

80.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Oct 2021

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

2021

10

Title for forecasts

2020

11

2021

10

31

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

86,900

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

17.0

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

3,850

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

23.2

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

4,200

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

24.2

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

2,900

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

23.3

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

318.97

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

2020

12

146,000

2021

Preamble to forecasts

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Apr 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Apr 2021

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Apr 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

-

-

-

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

Average number of shares

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Apr 2021

Oct 2020

Apr 2020

10,800,000

10,800,000

1,558,120

1,425,068

9,311,639

9,580,301

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Senshu Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 05:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 74 288 M 678 M 678 M
Net income 2020 2 351 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2020 18 290 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 31 101 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 712
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Senshu Electric Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Motohide Nishimura President & Representative Director
Kazuto Narita Senior MD, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Tooru Muneoka Independent Outside Director
Tsuyoshi Kondo Independent Outside Director
Shinichi Mori Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.5.35%284
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)14.53%6 632
REXEL31.17%6 284
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.39.58%5 498
TACHIBANA ELETECH CO., LTD.-12.54%336
ELEKTROIMPORTØREN AS44.87%215