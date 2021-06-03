Senshu Electric : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2021
Document and entity information
Oct 2021
Apr 2021
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
Document name
Filing date
2021-06-03
Company name
SENSHU ELECTRIC
CO.,LTD.
Securities code
98240
URL
https://www.senden.c
o.jp/
Representative
Title
Name
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel
06
6384
1101
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
2021-06-10
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2021-07-02
Supplemental material of quarterly results
true
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of quarterly results
true
Target for briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
true
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2021-10-31
Quarterly period
2
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Apr 2021
Apr 2020
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
42,973
38,399
% change
11.9
-9.4
Operating profit
Operating profit
1,905
1,804
% change
5.6
-16.1
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
2,090
1,911
% change
9.3
-15.5
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,442
1,320
% change
9.2
-13.1
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
1,712
1,229
Change in comprehensive income
39.3
-21.2
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
154.94
137.86
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
76,437
67,401
Net assets
41,339
40,409
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
53.9
59.8
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner's equity
41,190
40,272
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Apr 2021
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Oct 2021
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
40.00
35.00
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
35.00
Forecast
40.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
70.00
Forecast
80.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Oct 2021
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
2021
10
Title for forecasts
2020
11
2021
10
31
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
86,900
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
17.0
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
3,850
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
23.2
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
4,200
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
24.2
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
2,900
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
23.3
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
318.97
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
-
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
2020
12
146,000
2021
Preamble to forecasts
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Apr 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Apr 2021
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
Average number of shares
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Apr 2020
10,800,000
10,800,000
1,558,120
1,425,068
9,311,639
9,580,301
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
Senshu Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 05:02:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Sales 2020
74 288 M
678 M
678 M
Net income 2020
2 351 M
21,4 M
21,4 M
Net cash 2020
18 290 M
167 M
167 M
P/E ratio 2020
11,7x
Yield 2020
2,42%
Capitalization
31 101 M
284 M
284 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,14x
EV / Sales 2020
0,12x
Nbr of Employees
712
Free-Float
60,0%
Chart SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.