Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31,2023

Kazuo Nagai, General Manager of the Corporate Planning and General
Affairs Division
Telephone: +81-6-4802-0013
Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report
August 5, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
None
Segregated trading accounts:
None
Supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
None
(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down)
1. Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 － June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)
Ordinary revenue
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended
22,831
11.0
4,992
25.4
4,123
29.5
June 30, 2022
Three months ended
20,563
6.1
3,980
97.4
3,183
111.7
June 30,,2021
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
223million yen
[
％ ]
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
3,033million yen
(28.6％) ]
[(92.6
)
Net income
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
14.71
12.31
June 30, 2022
Three months ended
11.36
9.51
June 30, 2021
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
7,111,424
248,962
3.4
As of March 31, 2022
7,044,417
250,860
3.5
(Reference) capital: As of June 30, 2022: 246,479 million yen; As of March 31, 2022: 248,334 million yen
Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period Stock subscription rights at the end of period Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.
The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
First
Second
Third
Year
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
End
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
－
3.75
－
6.25
10.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year ending
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2023
5.00
－
5.00
10.00
(Forecasts)
Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None
The above-mentioned"Dividends"refers to the status of dividends on common stock.
First series of seventh-class preferred stock was acquired and cancelled on July 15,2022.
3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, ,2022－March 31, 2023)
(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Ordinary revenue
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half of fiscal year
44,000
7.3
5,600
(19.3)
4,000
(26.6)
14.27
Full Year
86,000
2.3
11,300
(19.5)
7,900
(30.7)
28.18
Note:
Revisions of the
forecasts from recently announced figures: None
Note
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 : None
(Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation)
Added (company name)
Excluded (company name)
(2)
Adoption of particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements
: None
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. :
Yes
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above :
None
(c) Changes in accounting estimates :
None
(d) Retrospective restatements :
None
(4) Number of shares (common stock)
(a) Number of shares in issue (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2022
281,008,632
shares
As of March 31, 2022
281,008,632
shares
(b) Number of treasury shares
As of June 30, 2022
716,483
shares
As of March 31, 2022
716,407
shares
(c) Average number of shares for the period under review
Three months ended June 30, 2022
280,292,185
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
280,214,982
shares
Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures
This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer
This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
1,723,186
1,713,365
Call loans and bills bought
368
326
Monetary claims bought
49
59
Money held in trust
24,521
25,530
Securities
648,256
707,308
Loans and bills discounted
4,503,834
4,516,453
Foreign exchange assets
7,506
6,390
Other assets
76,322
79,885
Tangible fixed assets
36,452
36,405
Intangible fixed assets
4,165
3,989
Net defined benefit assets
23,402
23,544
Deferred tax assets
3,778
5,051
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
7,437
7,130
Reserve for possible loan losses
(14,865)
(14,016)
Total assets
7,044,417
7,111,424
Liabilities
Deposits
5,557,248
5,667,293
Negotiable certificates of deposit
－
1,000
Call money and bills sold
－
956
Payables under securities lending transactions
84,792
140,835
Borrowed money
1,082,890
981,809
Foreign exchange liabilities
302
389
Borrowed money from trust account
513
780
Other liabilities
55,870
59,767
Provision for employees' bonuses
2,504
624
Provision for directors' bonuses
90
17
Net defined benefit liability
141
144
Accrued retirement benefits for directors and audit & supervisory
4
4
board members
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
286
286
Reserve for point services
64
23
Reserve for contingent losses
1,160
1,156
Reserve under special laws
11
11
Deferred tax liabilities
237
228
Acceptances and guarantees
7,437
7,130
Total liabilities
6,793,557
6,862,462
Net Assets
Capital stock
102,999
102,999
Capital surplus
42,108
42,114
Retained earnings
89,320
91,317
Treasury stock
(145)
(145)
Total shareholders' equity
234,283
236,285
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
7,607
3,937
Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges
(24)
26
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
6,468
6,231
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
14,051
10,194
Stock subscription rights
86
96
Non-controlling interests
2,438
2,385
Total net assets
250,860
248,962
Total liabilities and net assets
7,044,417
7,111,424
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit: Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2022
Ordinary revenue
20,563
22,831
Interest income
10,972
11,750
Interest on loans and bills discounted
9,943
9,758
Interest and dividends on securities
712
1,394
Trust fees
－
6
Fees and commissions
5,059
5,441
Other ordinary income
531
1,035
Other income
3,999
4,597
Ordinary expenses
16,582
17,838
Interest expenses
272
391
Interest on deposits
239
191
Fees and commissions payments
1,805
2,056
Other ordinary expenses
14
867
General and administrative expenses
11,332
11,205
Other expenses
3,157
3,317
Ordinary income
3,980
4,992
Extraordinary income
6
1
Gain on sales or disposal of fixed assets
6
1
Extraordinary loss
20
36
Loss on sales or disposal of fixed assets
11
6
Transfer to reserve for financial products transaction liabilities
0
0
Other extraordinary loss
8
29
Income before income taxes
3,965
4,957
Income taxes - current
263
267
Income taxes - deferred
495
610
Total income taxes
759
877
Profit
3,206
4,080
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
22
(43)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
3,183
4,123
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unit: Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2022
Profit
3,206
4,080
Other comprehensive income
(172)
(3,856)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
105
(3,670)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges
9
50
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(287)
(237)
Comprehensive income
3,033
223
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of the parent
3,011
266
Non-controlling interests
22
(43)
