Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31,2023

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

(Consolidated Data)

July 27, 2022 Company Name: Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 8714 URL https://www.senshuikeda-hd.co.jp/ President and Representative Director: Atsushi Ukawa For inquiries: Kazuo Nagai, General Manager of the Corporate Planning and General Affairs Division Telephone: +81-6-4802-0013 Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report August 5, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: None Segregated trading accounts: None Supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None (Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down) 1. Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 － June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (%: Changes from previous fiscal year) Ordinary revenue Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended 22,831 11.0 4,992 25.4 4,123 29.5 June 30, 2022 Three months ended 20,563 6.1 3,980 97.4 3,183 111.7 June 30,,2021 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: 223million yen [ ％ ] Three months ended June 30, 2021: 3,033million yen (28.6％) ] [(92.6 ) Net income Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended 14.71 12.31 June 30, 2022 Three months ended 11.36 9.51 June 30, 2021 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2022 7,111,424 248,962 3.4 As of March 31, 2022 7,044,417 250,860 3.5

(Reference) capital: As of June 30, 2022: 246,479 million yen; As of March 31, 2022: 248,334 million yen

Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period Stock subscription rights at the end of period Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.

The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.