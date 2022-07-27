Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8714   JP3132600002

SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8714)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
208.00 JPY   -0.95%
02:52aSENSHU IKEDA : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31,2023
PU
05/13Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/13Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year End of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31,2023

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

(Consolidated Data)

July 27, 2022

Company Name: Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8714

URL

https://www.senshuikeda-hd.co.jp/

President and Representative Director:

Atsushi Ukawa

For inquiries:

Kazuo Nagai, General Manager of the Corporate Planning and General

Affairs Division

Telephone: +81-6-4802-0013

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report

August 5, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

None

Segregated trading accounts:

None

Supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

None

(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down)

1. Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)

Ordinary revenue

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended

22,831

11.0

4,992

25.4

4,123

29.5

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

20,563

6.1

3,980

97.4

3,183

111.7

June 30,,2021

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

223million yen

[

]

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

3,033million yen

(28.6) ]

[(92.6

)

Net income

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

14.71

12.31

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

11.36

9.51

June 30, 2021

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

7,111,424

248,962

3.4

As of March 31, 2022

7,044,417

250,860

3.5

(Reference) capital: As of June 30, 2022: 246,479 million yen; As of March 31, 2022: 248,334 million yen

Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period Stock subscription rights at the end of period Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.

The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

First

Second

Third

Year

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended

3.75

6.25

10.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2023

5.00

5.00

10.00

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None

The above-mentioned"Dividends"refers to the status of dividends on common stock.

First series of seventh-class preferred stock was acquired and cancelled on July 15,2022.

3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, ,2022March 31, 2023)

(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Ordinary revenue

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half of fiscal year

44,000

7.3

5,600

(19.3)

4,000

(26.6)

14.27

Full Year

86,000

2.3

11,300

(19.5)

7,900

(30.7)

28.18

Note:

Revisions of the

forecasts from recently announced figures: None

Note

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 : None

(Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation)

Added (company name)

Excluded (company name)

(2)

Adoption of particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. :

Yes

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above :

None

(c) Changes in accounting estimates :

None

(d) Retrospective restatements :

None

(4) Number of shares (common stock)

(a) Number of shares in issue (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2022

281,008,632

shares

As of March 31, 2022

281,008,632

shares

(b) Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2022

716,483

shares

As of March 31, 2022

716,407

shares

(c) Average number of shares for the period under review

Three months ended June 30, 2022

280,292,185

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

280,214,982

shares

Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures

This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer

This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Cash and due from banks

1,723,186

1,713,365

Call loans and bills bought

368

326

Monetary claims bought

49

59

Money held in trust

24,521

25,530

Securities

648,256

707,308

Loans and bills discounted

4,503,834

4,516,453

Foreign exchange assets

7,506

6,390

Other assets

76,322

79,885

Tangible fixed assets

36,452

36,405

Intangible fixed assets

4,165

3,989

Net defined benefit assets

23,402

23,544

Deferred tax assets

3,778

5,051

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

7,437

7,130

Reserve for possible loan losses

(14,865)

(14,016)

Total assets

7,044,417

7,111,424

Liabilities

Deposits

5,557,248

5,667,293

Negotiable certificates of deposit

1,000

Call money and bills sold

956

Payables under securities lending transactions

84,792

140,835

Borrowed money

1,082,890

981,809

Foreign exchange liabilities

302

389

Borrowed money from trust account

513

780

Other liabilities

55,870

59,767

Provision for employees' bonuses

2,504

624

Provision for directors' bonuses

90

17

Net defined benefit liability

141

144

Accrued retirement benefits for directors and audit & supervisory

4

4

board members

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

286

286

Reserve for point services

64

23

Reserve for contingent losses

1,160

1,156

Reserve under special laws

11

11

Deferred tax liabilities

237

228

Acceptances and guarantees

7,437

7,130

Total liabilities

6,793,557

6,862,462

Net Assets

Capital stock

102,999

102,999

Capital surplus

42,108

42,114

Retained earnings

89,320

91,317

Treasury stock

(145)

(145)

Total shareholders' equity

234,283

236,285

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

7,607

3,937

Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges

(24)

26

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

6,468

6,231

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

14,051

10,194

Stock subscription rights

86

96

Non-controlling interests

2,438

2,385

Total net assets

250,860

248,962

Total liabilities and net assets

7,044,417

7,111,424

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unit: Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2022

Ordinary revenue

20,563

22,831

Interest income

10,972

11,750

Interest on loans and bills discounted

9,943

9,758

Interest and dividends on securities

712

1,394

Trust fees

6

Fees and commissions

5,059

5,441

Other ordinary income

531

1,035

Other income

3,999

4,597

Ordinary expenses

16,582

17,838

Interest expenses

272

391

Interest on deposits

239

191

Fees and commissions payments

1,805

2,056

Other ordinary expenses

14

867

General and administrative expenses

11,332

11,205

Other expenses

3,157

3,317

Ordinary income

3,980

4,992

Extraordinary income

6

1

Gain on sales or disposal of fixed assets

6

1

Extraordinary loss

20

36

Loss on sales or disposal of fixed assets

11

6

Transfer to reserve for financial products transaction liabilities

0

0

Other extraordinary loss

8

29

Income before income taxes

3,965

4,957

Income taxes - current

263

267

Income taxes - deferred

495

610

Total income taxes

759

877

Profit

3,206

4,080

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

22

(43)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

3,183

4,123

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unit: Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2022

Profit

3,206

4,080

Other comprehensive income

(172)

(3,856)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

105

(3,670)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges

9

50

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(287)

(237)

Comprehensive income

3,033

223

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of the parent

3,011

266

Non-controlling interests

22

(43)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senshu Ikeda Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 502 M 596 M 596 M
Net income 2022 11 400 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net cash 2022 555 B 4 062 M 4 062 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,08x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 58 861 M 431 M 431 M
EV / Sales 2021 -8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 -6,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 515
Free-Float 81,4%
