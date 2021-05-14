Log in
Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

05/14/2021
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

(Consolidated Data)

May 14, 2021

Company Name: Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8714

URL

https://www.senshuikeda-hd.co.jp/

President and Representative Director:

Atsushi Ukawa

For inquiries:

Osamu

Tsukagoshi, Executive Officer, General Manager of the

Corporate Planning and General Affairs Division

Telephone: +81-6-4802-0013

Scheduled date for General Meeting of Shareholders

June 23, 2021

Scheduled date for filing securities report:

June 24, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 24, 2021

Segregated trading accounts:

None

Supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (Analysts, institutional investors)

(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down)

1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)

Ordinary revenue

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal year ended

81,328

(7.8)

7,714

55.9

5,103

29.4

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

88,221

(9.3)

4,946

(48.9)

3,943

(35.7)

March 31, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

17,448million yen

[－％]

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

(1,216)million yen

[ －％ ]

Net income

Diluted earnings

Return on

Ordinary income

Ordinary income

on ordinary

per share

per share

net assets

on total assets

revenue

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended

15.51

15.24

2.1

0.1

9.4

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

11.40

11.39

1.6

0.0

5.6

March 31, 2020

(Reference) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

(28)million yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

8million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

6,705,548

247,042

3.6

782.13

As of March 31, 2020

5,492,555

232,373

4.1

729.15

(Reference) capital: As of March 31, 2021: 244,531 million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 230,071 million yen

Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period Stock subscription rights at the end of period Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.

The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

end of year

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Fiscal year ended

880,026

(18,923)

(2,776)

1,660,156

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

17,352

50,863

(2,896)

801,973

March 31, 2020

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

Annual

Dividend

Dividend on

First

Second

Third

Year

Total

Dividends

payout ratio

Net Assets

(Total)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal Year ended

3.75

3.75

7.50

2,105

65.7

1.0

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ended

3.75

3.75

7.50

2,103

48.3

0.9

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ending

March31,2022

3.75

3.75

7.50

43.3

(Forecasts)

Note: Please refer to "Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock" stated hereinafter for information on classified stock (unlisted) which has different rights relation from that of common stocks.

3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022(April 1, 2021March 31, 2022)

(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Ordinary revenue

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half of fiscal year

42,000

5.3

3,700

(32.4)

2,600

(41.5)

7.94

Full Year

82,000

0.8

7,600

(1.4)

5,600

9.7

17.30

Note

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 : None (Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation)
Added (company name)Excluded(company name)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. :

None

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above :

None

(c) Changes in accounting estimates :

None

(d) Retrospective restatements :

None

(3) Number of shares (common stock)

(a) Number of shares in issue (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2021

281,008,632

shares

As of March 31, 2020

281,008,632

shares

(b) Number of treasury shares

As of March 31, 2021

804,214

shares

As of March 31, 2020

277,099

shares

(c) Average number of shares for the period under review

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

280,578,514

shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

280,142,686

shares

(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal year ended

3,590

(23.0)

2,929

(20.6)

2,932

(21.9)

2,909

(22.8)

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

4,667

(26.3)

3,691

(29.3)

3,756

(28.6)

3,773

(29.6)

March 31, 2020

Net income

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

7.69

7.68

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

10.79

10.78

March 31, 2020

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Conditions

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

193,747

192,229

99.1

595.20

As of March 31, 2020

193,426

192,251

99.3

594.15

(Reference) Capital: As of March 31, 2021: 192,153million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 192,172 million yen

Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of the period Stock subscription rights at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of the period.

2. Non-Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021March 31, 2022)

(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half of fiscal year

1,800

(3.2)

1,400

(5.5)

1,400

(5.6)

1,400

(4.3)

3.65

Full Year

3,600

0.2

2,900

(1.0)

2,900

(1.1)

2,900

(0.3)

7.67

Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures

This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer

This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements.

Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock

Cash dividends per share for shareholders of classified stock which has different rights relation from that of common stocks are as follows:

(First series of seventh-class preferred stock)

Dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Year

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended

15.00

15.00

30.00

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ended

15.00

15.00

30.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2022

15.00

15.00

30.00

(Forecasts)

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

807,879

1,671,441

Call loans and bills bought

6,651

9,414

Monetary claims bought

99

79

Trading account securities

50

Money held in trust

19,988

20,001

Securities

548,789

564,580

Loans and bills discounted

3,963,504

4,291,531

Foreign exchange assets

5,468

5,061

Other assets

77,889

83,958

Tangible fixed assets

38,539

37,122

Buildings

14,859

14,277

Land

15,196

15,195

Lease assets

5

8

Construction in progress

3

Other tangible fixed assets

8,474

7,640

Intangible fixed assets

5,175

4,632

Software

4,153

3,833

Goodwill

55

27

Other intangible fixed assets

966

771

Net defined benefit assets

12,587

23,462

Deferred tax assets

9,104

2,751

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

8,210

7,407

Reserve for possible loan losses

(11,385)

(15,899)

Total assets

5,492,555

6,705,548

Liabilities

Deposits

4,987,885

5,408,845

Payables under securities lending transactions

10,323

Borrowed money

209,104

973,225

Foreign exchange liabilities

556

487

Other liabilities

51,320

54,420

Provision for employees' bonuses

1,201

1,655

Net defined benefit liability

139

136

Accrued retirement benefits for directors and audit & supervisory

4

4

board members

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

519

392

Reserve for point services

183

175

Reserve for contingent losses

873

1,171

Reserve under special laws

6

8

Deferred tax liabilities

176

250

Acceptances and guarantees

8,210

7,407

Total liabilities

5,260,182

6,458,505

Net Assets

Capital stock

102,999

102,999

Capital surplus

42,105

42,107

Retained earnings

78,839

81,087

Treasury stock

(94)

(163)

Total shareholders' equity

223,850

226,030

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

5,752

10,744

Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges

(170)

(133)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

638

7,889

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,220

18,500

Stock subscription rights

79

76

Non-controlling interests

2,223

2,434

Total net assets

232,373

247,042

Total liabilities and net assets

5,492,555

6,705,548

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senshu Ikeda Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
