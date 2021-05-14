Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

Tsukagoshi, Executive Officer, General Manager of the
Corporate Planning and General Affairs Division
Telephone: +81-6-4802-0013
Scheduled date for General Meeting of Shareholders
June 23, 2021
Scheduled date for filing securities report:
June 24, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 24, 2021
Segregated trading accounts:
None
Supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (Analysts, institutional investors)
(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down)
1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)
Ordinary revenue
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal year ended
81,328
(7.8)
7,714
55.9
5,103
29.4
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
88,221
(9.3)
4,946
(48.9)
3,943
(35.7)
March 31, 2020
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
17,448million yen
[－％]
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
(1,216)million yen
[ －％ ]
Net income
Diluted earnings
Return on
Ordinary income
Ordinary income
on ordinary
per share
per share
net assets
on total assets
revenue
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended
15.51
15.24
2.1
0.1
9.4
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
11.40
11.39
1.6
0.0
5.6
March 31, 2020
(Reference) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
(28)million yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
8million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
6,705,548
247,042
3.6
782.13
As of March 31, 2020
5,492,555
232,373
4.1
729.15
(Reference) capital: As of March 31, 2021: 244,531 million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 230,071 million yen
Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period －Stock subscription rights at the end of period －Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.
The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
end of year
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Fiscal year ended
880,026
(18,923)
(2,776)
1,660,156
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
17,352
50,863
(2,896)
801,973
March 31, 2020
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
Annual
Dividend
Dividend on
First
Second
Third
Year
Total
Dividends
payout ratio
Net Assets
(Total)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
End
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal Year ended
－
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
2,105
65.7
1.0
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ended
－
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
2,103
48.3
0.9
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ending
March31,2022
－
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
43.3
(Forecasts)
Note: Please refer to "Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock" stated hereinafter for information on classified stock (unlisted) which has different rights relation from that of common stocks.
3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022(April 1, 2021－March 31, 2022)
(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Ordinary revenue
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half of fiscal year
42,000
5.3
3,700
(32.4)
2,600
(41.5)
7.94
Full Year
82,000
0.8
7,600
(1.4)
5,600
9.7
17.30
Note
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 : None (Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation)
Added －(company name)－Excluded－(company name)－
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. :
None
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above :
None
(c) Changes in accounting estimates :
None
(d) Retrospective restatements :
None
(3) Number of shares (common stock)
(a) Number of shares in issue (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2021
281,008,632
shares
As of March 31, 2020
281,008,632
shares
(b) Number of treasury shares
As of March 31, 2021
804,214
shares
As of March 31, 2020
277,099
shares
(c) Average number of shares for the period under review
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
280,578,514
shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
280,142,686
shares
(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal year ended
3,590
(23.0)
2,929
(20.6)
2,932
(21.9)
2,909
(22.8)
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
4,667
(26.3)
3,691
(29.3)
3,756
(28.6)
3,773
(29.6)
March 31, 2020
Net income
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
7.69
7.68
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
10.79
10.78
March 31, 2020
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
193,747
192,229
99.1
595.20
As of March 31, 2020
193,426
192,251
99.3
594.15
(Reference) Capital: As of March 31, 2021: 192,153million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 192,172 million yen
Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of the period －Stock subscription rights at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of the period.
2. Non-Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021－March 31, 2022)
(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half of fiscal year
1,800
(3.2)
1,400
(5.5)
1,400
(5.6)
1,400
(4.3)
3.65
Full Year
3,600
0.2
2,900
(1.0)
2,900
(1.1)
2,900
(0.3)
7.67
Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures
This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer
This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements.
〇Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock
Cash dividends per share for shareholders of classified stock which has different rights relation from that of common stocks are as follows:
(First series of seventh-class preferred stock)
Dividends per share
First
Second
Third
Year
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
End
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
－
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ended
－
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2022
－
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
(Forecasts)
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
807,879
1,671,441
Call loans and bills bought
6,651
9,414
Monetary claims bought
99
79
Trading account securities
50
－
Money held in trust
19,988
20,001
Securities
548,789
564,580
Loans and bills discounted
3,963,504
4,291,531
Foreign exchange assets
5,468
5,061
Other assets
77,889
83,958
Tangible fixed assets
38,539
37,122
Buildings
14,859
14,277
Land
15,196
15,195
Lease assets
5
8
Construction in progress
3
－
Other tangible fixed assets
8,474
7,640
Intangible fixed assets
5,175
4,632
Software
4,153
3,833
Goodwill
55
27
Other intangible fixed assets
966
771
Net defined benefit assets
12,587
23,462
Deferred tax assets
9,104
2,751
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
8,210
7,407
Reserve for possible loan losses
(11,385)
(15,899)
Total assets
5,492,555
6,705,548
Liabilities
Deposits
4,987,885
5,408,845
Payables under securities lending transactions
－
10,323
Borrowed money
209,104
973,225
Foreign exchange liabilities
556
487
Other liabilities
51,320
54,420
Provision for employees' bonuses
1,201
1,655
Net defined benefit liability
139
136
Accrued retirement benefits for directors and audit & supervisory
4
4
board members
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
519
392
Reserve for point services
183
175
Reserve for contingent losses
873
1,171
Reserve under special laws
6
8
Deferred tax liabilities
176
250
Acceptances and guarantees
8,210
7,407
Total liabilities
5,260,182
6,458,505
Net Assets
Capital stock
102,999
102,999
Capital surplus
42,105
42,107
Retained earnings
78,839
81,087
Treasury stock
(94)
(163)
Total shareholders' equity
223,850
226,030
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
5,752
10,744
Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges
(170)
(133)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
638
7,889
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
6,220
18,500
Stock subscription rights
79
76
Non-controlling interests
2,223
2,434
Total net assets
232,373
247,042
Total liabilities and net assets
5,492,555
6,705,548
