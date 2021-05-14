Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.

Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period －Stock subscription rights at the end of period －Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.

(Reference) capital: As of March 31, 2021: 244,531 million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 230,071 million yen

1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

(c) Average number of shares for the period under review

(c) Changes in accounting estimates :

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above :

(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. :

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 : None (Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation)

3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022(April 1, 2021－March 31, 2022)

Note: Please refer to "Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock" stated hereinafter for information on classified stock (unlisted) which has different rights relation from that of common stocks.

(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal year ended 3,590 (23.0) 2,929 (20.6) 2,932 (21.9) 2,909 (22.8) March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended 4,667 (26.3) 3,691 (29.3) 3,756 (28.6) 3,773 (29.6) March 31, 2020 Net income Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Fiscal year ended 7.69 7.68 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended 10.79 10.78 March 31, 2020 (2) Non-consolidated Financial Conditions Total assets Total net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of March 31, 2021 193,747 192,229 99.1 595.20 As of March 31, 2020 193,426 192,251 99.3 594.15

(Reference) Capital: As of March 31, 2021: 192,153million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 192,172 million yen

Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of the period －Stock subscription rights at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of the period.

2. Non-Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021－March 31, 2022)

Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Net income per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half of fiscal year 1,800 (3.2) 1,400 (5.5) 1,400 (5.6) 1,400 (4.3) 3.65 Full Year 3,600 0.2 2,900 (1.0) 2,900 (1.1) 2,900 (0.3) 7.67

Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures

This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer

This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements.