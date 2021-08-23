Senshukai : 〔Delayed〕Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

SENSHUKAI CO.,LTD. (8165) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

In the first half (January 1 to June 30) of 2021, the business environment remained severe due to restrictions on economic activity and sluggish personal consumption caused by the resurgence of COVID -19. Vaccinations have started, but state of emergency or priority measures to prevent the spread of the infection are still being implemented in some areas and the outlook continues to be uncertain.

In Japan's retail industry, "out-of-home consumption," which involves visiting stores, continues to face a difficult situation. On the other hand, mail-order and online shopping sales are growing steadily. We assume that such changes in consumer values and consumption behavior will not be merely transient or temporary, but irreversible.

In this business environment, sales were down but earnings increased in the mail-order and online shopping business compared with the first half of 2020, as the special demand for stay-at-home consumption caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic settled down and the scale of sales promotion activities was reduced. In addition, following the sale of shares at the end of the first quarter, a subsidiary company in the bridal business was excluded from the Group's scope of consolidation. Net sales in the first half of 2021 were down 10.2% year-over-year to 37,905 million yen. There was an operating profit of 473 million yen compared with an operating loss of 563 million yen in the first half of 2020. Ordinary profit was 499 million yen compared with a loss of 2,898 million yen in the first half of 2020. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 478 million yen compared with a loss of 3 ,000 million yen in the first half of 2020.

Business segment performance was as follows.

From the first quarter of 2021, the credit card business, which was formerly included in the insurance and credit card business segment, has been reclassified and included in the mail -order and online shopping business segment for better coordination to the mail-order and online shopping business. In line with this change, the insurance and credit card business segment has been renamed as the "insurance business" segment. Prior-year segment information has been revised to incorporate this new segment to permit comparisons.

(Mail-order and Online Shopping Business)

Consolidated sales in the mail-order and online shopping business, which is primarily the catalog and the Internet businesses, decreased 5.3% year-over-year to 32,842 million yen in the first half. Operating profit increased 8.8% to 1,331 million yen.

In the first half of 2021, the mail order service was firmly established because of the COVID -19 pandemic. However, the special demand for stay-at-home consumption has settled down from the level seen in the previous year. In addition, the Group scaled down its sales promotion programs implemented in the previous year to expand its customer base. Instead, the Group prioritized measures to encourage its existing members to continue making use of the service. Sales decreased and earnings increased due to the improvement in gross profit margins mainly resulting from the implementation of ongoing operational reforms.

(Bridal Business)

Consolidated subsidiaries Dears Brain Inc. and PLANETWORK CO., LTD., and WONDERSTAGE Co., Ltd. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Dears Brain and a sub-subsidiary of Senshukai, were excluded from the scope of consolidation following the sales of all shares of Dears Brain and PLANETWORK on March 31, 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, when the Group had withdrawn from these businesses, consolidated sales in the bridal business decreased 51.3% year-over-year to 1,733 million yen and there was an operating loss of 1,045 million yen compared with a loss of 505 million yen in the first quarter of 2020.