    SXT   US81725T1007

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
Sensient Announces Conference Call

01/28/2022 | 05:43pm EST
Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 11, 2022. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 18, 2022, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 4903818. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after February 15, 2022.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 352 M - -
Net income 2021 121 M - -
Net Debt 2021 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 3 555 M 3 555 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 948
Free-Float -
