    SXT   US81725T1007

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
80.46 USD   -0.96%
Sensient Announces Conference Call
BU
05/06SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Sensient Announces Conference Call

07/08/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2022 second quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 22, 2022. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through July 29, 2022, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 5230009. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after July 26, 2022.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 430 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net Debt 2022 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 3 415 M 3 415 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 844
Free-Float 76,9%
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning President-Color Group
Stephen J. Rolfs Manager-Corporate Development
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Lead Independent Director
Joseph Carleone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-18.81%3 415
ECOLAB INC.-32.27%45 388
SIKA AG-40.98%35 450
GIVAUDAN SA-27.09%33 114
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.93%18 752
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-28.21%17 621