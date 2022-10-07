Advanced search
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
68.97 USD   -2.58%
05:31pSensient Announces Conference Call
BU
10/05Sensient Technologies Acquires Natural Color, Extracts Firm Endemix
MT
10/04Sensient Technologies Acquires Endemix
BU
Sensient Announces Conference Call

10/07/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2022 third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 21, 2022. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through October 28, 2022, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 2992460. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after October 25, 2022.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 442 M - -
Net income 2022 140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 2 976 M 2 976 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 844
Free-Float 76,9%
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 70,80 $
Average target price 99,00 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning President-Color Group
Stephen J. Rolfs Manager-Corporate Development
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Lead Independent Director
Joseph Carleone Independent Director
