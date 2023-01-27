Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensient Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXT   US81725T1007

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
72.54 USD   -0.82%
05:31pSensient Announces Conference Call
BU
01/23Sensient Technologies Keeps Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 Per Share, Payable on March 1 to Shareholders As of Feb. 7
MT
01/20Sensient Declares Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensient Announces Conference Call

01/27/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 10, 2023. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 17, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 7722006. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after February 14, 2023.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 436 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 3 075 M 3 075 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 844
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 73,14 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning President-Color Group
Stephen J. Rolfs Manager-Corporate Development
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Lead Independent Director
Joseph Carleone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.30%3 075
SIKA AG18.04%43 648
ECOLAB INC.4.32%43 251
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION28.86%32 738
GIVAUDAN SA5.29%29 866
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG8.63%17 258