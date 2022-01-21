Log in
Sensient Declares Dividend

01/21/2022
The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2022.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 352 M - -
Net income 2021 121 M - -
Net Debt 2021 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 3 788 M 3 788 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 948
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning President-Color Group
Stephen J. Rolfs Manager-Corporate Development
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Lead Independent Director
Edward H. Cichurski Independent Director
