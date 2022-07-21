Log in
    SXT   US81725T1007

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
  Report
07-21-2022
84.27 USD   +2.97%
05:19pSensient Technologies Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.41 a Share, Payable Sept. 1 to Shareholders as of Aug. 1
MT
05:16pSensient Declares Dividend
BU
07/08Sensient Announces Conference Call
BU
Sensient Declares Dividend

07/21/2022
The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2022.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 430 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net Debt 2022 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 3 440 M 3 440 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 844
Free-Float 76,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 81,84 $
Average target price 100,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning President-Color Group
Stephen J. Rolfs Manager-Corporate Development
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Lead Independent Director
Joseph Carleone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-19.73%3 440
ECOLAB INC.-32.73%45 533
SIKA AG-39.58%36 907
GIVAUDAN SA-30.53%31 624
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-26.98%17 835
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.41%16 559