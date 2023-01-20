Advanced search
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
Sensient Declares Dividend

01/20/2023
The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 7, 2023.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 436 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 3 165 M 3 165 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 844
Free-Float 76,9%
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 75,28 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning President-Color Group
Stephen J. Rolfs Manager-Corporate Development
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Lead Independent Director
Joseph Carleone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.24%3 165
SIKA AG15.61%42 968
ECOLAB INC.2.09%42 325
GIVAUDAN SA4.17%29 699
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION12.42%28 012
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG5.35%16 825