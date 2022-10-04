Sensient Technologies Acquires Endemix

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) announced that it has acquired Endemix Doğal Maddeler A.Ş. (Endemix). Endemix, located in Turkey, is a vertically integrated natural color and extracts company servicing the food and beverage markets.

“The acquisition of Endemix allows Sensient to further expand its vertical integration for key natural colors and add extraction and refining capacity, further strengthening our position as a leading natural color solutions provider,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. “I am excited to welcome the Endemix team to Sensient and to work to capitalize on the robust R&D and supply chain they have developed.”

The acquisition of this business strengthens Sensient’s extensive natural color portfolio capabilities and puts Sensient operations closer to key botanical growing areas. This is a testament to Sensient’s focus and commitment to provide natural solutions to support our customers in meeting demands for healthier, cleaner products.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

ABOUT ENDEMIX

Endemix is a vertically integrated natural colors and extracts company. The company works with multinationals in Turkey and exports to customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Endemix focuses on providing customized natural coloring solutions to its customers. The company’s production, research and development, and administrative offices are located near Istanbul, Turkey.

endemix.com.tr

