    SXT   US81725T1007

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
  Report
Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

10/01/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2021 third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 15, 2021. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through October 22, 2021, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 10159962. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after October 19, 2021.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 332 M - -
Net income 2021 123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 3 851 M 3 851 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 948
Free-Float 77,3%
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 91,08 $
Average target price 89,80 $
Spread / Average Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Edward H. Cichurski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.46%3 851
ECOLAB INC.-3.58%59 684
SIKA AG22.75%45 090
GIVAUDAN SA14.26%42 149
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.97.57%38 688
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.436.75%29 918