  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensient Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXT   US81725T1007

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sensient Technologies : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

10/14/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share, an increase of 5.1% per share. On December 1, 2021, Sensient will pay the cash dividend to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021.

“This increase raises our dividend payments to an annualized payout of $1.64 per share and reflects the ongoing confidence in the future of our business,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. “With this increase, our quarterly dividend has risen by 37% over the past five years.”

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 332 M - -
Net income 2021 123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 3 752 M 3 752 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 948
Free-Float 77,3%
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 91,79 $
Average target price 92,20 $
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Edward H. Cichurski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.31%3 752
ECOLAB INC.-1.43%61 014
SIKA AG27.30%47 098
GIVAUDAN SA13.75%42 263
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.86.77%36 566
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.406.43%28 120