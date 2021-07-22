Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensient Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXT   US81725T1007

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensient Technologies : Declares Dividend

07/22/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
05:30pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Dividend
BU
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Buys Assets of Flavor Solutions
MT
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Acquires Assets of Flavor Solutions, Inc.
BU
07/19Sensient Technologies Corporation acquired Assets of Flavor Solutions Inc.
CI
07/09SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Conference Call
BU
05/27SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Baird Initiates Coverage on Sensient Technologies With N..
MT
05/11SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
05/11Sensient Technologies Corporation Enters into Third Amended and Restated Cred..
CI
05/10SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Amended and restated credit agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
05/04SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 298 M - -
Net income 2021 123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 3 478 M 3 478 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 948
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 82,25 $
Average target price 87,60 $
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Edward H. Cichurski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.50%3 686
ECOLAB INC.-0.87%59 326
SIKA AG29.57%47 020
GIVAUDAN SA19.87%43 647
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.88.32%29 496
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG13.48%23 003