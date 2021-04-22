Log in
    SXT

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
Delayed Nyse - 04/22 04:10:00 pm
81.51 USD   +1.25%
05:30pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES  : Declares Dividend
BU
04/13LIQUIDIA  : Unveils $21.7 Million Private Placement
MT
04/12SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Conference Call
BU
Sensient Technologies : Declares Dividend

04/22/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 281 M - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 3 415 M 3 415 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 948
Free-Float 77,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Edward H. Cichurski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.51%3 396
ECOLAB INC.3.52%63 177
SIKA AG14.81%42 923
GIVAUDAN SA4.99%39 369
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG3.93%22 616
SYMRISE AG2.35%18 081
