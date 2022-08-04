Log in
DynamiQ-X NG2210 and NG2220: new gas chromatographs

08/04/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
08/04/2022, Press release

The new gas analyzer DynamiQ-X NG2210 provides fast and accurate on-line monitoring of natural gas and delivers calorific values for composition control and custody transfer purposes. Meanwhile, the DynamiQ-X NG2220 performs the same analysis for natural gas containing hydrogen at concentrations as high as 20 % using only one carrier gas.

Endless capabilities - extremely compact design

The new gas analyzer DynamiQ-X NG2210 provides fast and accurate on-line monitoring of natural gas and delivers calorific values for composition control and custody transfer purposes. Meanwhile, the DynamiQ-X NG2220 performs the same analysis for natural gas containing hydrogen at concentrations as high as 20 % using only one carrier gas. The DynamiQ-X NG2210 and DynamiQ-X NG2220 can be integrated into many locations of the natural gas infrastructure, including natural gas city gate stations, blending stations, natural gas conditioning stations, offshore systems and power-to-gas systems.
With a volume of only 10 L and weighing less than 15 kg, the instruments are easy to transport and can be deployed anywhere for analyses, if local power and gas bottles are available.

Fast and accurate gas analyzers

The instruments can accommodate two or three gas chromatograph (GC) units working in parallel, each performing a different GC analysis under individually optimized conditions. Each GC unit contains a state-of-the-art microchip-based injector and a thermal conductivity detector (TCD) combined with a proven microbore GC column and is set with optimal chromatography conditions. This configuration enables an accurate instrument as well as a very short analysis time of less than a minute.

Stand-alone but easy to maintain

DynamiQ-X is designed as a stand-alone working instrument that uses an integrated processor on a future-proof platform, so that it can carry out continuous monitoring. The instrument contains an easily exchangeable GC cartridge that allows fast local maintenance. In addition, a PC can be connected to the analyzer at any location via a network connection.

Sustainable future for the gas industry

Sustainability and the facilitation of the energy transition are of global importance today. Qmicro by Sensirion has therefore developed the DynamiQ-X NG2210 and NG2220: as solutions to increase gas analysis capabilities and cover green gases, minimizing the total cost of ownership to gas distributors. The analyzers' ability to store data for at least two years, also facilitates compliance with legislation and enables observation of long-term trends.

The products will be on display at ACHEMA in Frankfurt from August 22 to 26. Visit our booth, and let us show you all the exciting features of these new analyzers!

About Qmicro by Sensirion

Qmicro offers high-tech process gas chromatographs for on-line gas composition analysis enabled by micro-GC chip technology (MEMS). Application areas include industrial process control and automation. Qmicro has developed the "DynamiQ" micro-GC gas analyzer product line, and these on-line gas monitors are supplied to system integrators, OEMs and expert distributors. Qmicro has been part of Sensirion since 2021.
Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1,000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production.



Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
