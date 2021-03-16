EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Ramp-ups of new -2

Sensirion also invested in two promising start-ups in Switzerland: Lumiphase develops new optical, CMOS-compatible photonic technology using new materials. With the investment in Lumiphase, Sensirion secured the exclusive rights to these materials for potential sensor applications in its markets. MaxWell Biosystems, a Zurich-based ETH start-up, develops single-use sensing chips for cell characterization in drug development. By investing in MaxWell Biosystems, Sensirion is securing greater insight into this exciting new sensing area. Both investments support Sensirion's longer-term technology pipeline.

Change in accounting standard to Swiss GAAP FER Sensirion's Board of Directors has decided to change the Group's accounting standard from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER with a transition date as of 1 January 2020 as per the next interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the six months ending 30 June 2021. Swiss GAAP FER is a recognized, comprehensive, and less granular set of accounting standards that will allow the Group to continue publishing high-quality and transparent financial reports in compliance with the requirement to present a true and fair view.

Outlook In Sensirion's view, the global economic situation remains fragile at the beginning of 2021 and visibility is low in view of the pandemic and geopolitical challenges. Sensirion currently sees demand picking up in all markets and promising signs of recovery, hoping for a foreseeable end to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, given the tight availability of semiconductor products worldwide, Sensirion also believes that some of the current demand is for inventory build-up and as a result could subside in a few months. In the ventilator market, the pandemic-related increase in demand should fully normalize by the end of Q1 2021.

Assuming unchanged foreign currency exchange rates, Sensirion expects full-year 2021 consolidated revenue of CHF 226-245 million (FY 2020 CHF 253.7 million), of which approximately CHF 15 million (FY 2020 CHF 70 million) still comes from the COVID-19-driven ventilator sensor business. This represents a decline of 3-11% compared to 2020. Adjusted for the one-off ventilator business, a strong sales growth of 15-25% results. Sensirion expects the gross margin to remain stable at 52-55% and the EBITDA margin at 18-22%.

Based on progress in key R&D projects, Sensirion also confirms its medium-term annual sales growth target of 10-15%. Sensirion will discuss its growth strategy in more detail at its Capital Markets Day on 25 March 2021. Conference call on the full-year 2020 results Today, Tuesday, 16 March 2021, at 10:00 CET / 09:00 GMT / 05:00 EDT, a conference call on the full-year 2020 results will be held. The presentation will be in English. You will have the opportunity to ask questions during the telephone conference following the presentation.

Please register for the conference call with the following link https://conferencing.swisscom.ch/conference/x/OrC3iEUSLh56 Documentation All documents will be available at www.sensirion.com/financial-reports on 16 March 2021 from around 06:30 CET / 05:30 GMT / 01:30 EDT. Financial Calendar 16 March 2021: 2020 full-year results and annual report 25 March 2021: Capital markets day 18 May 2021: Annual general meeting 2021 25 August 2021: 2021 half-year results and interim report Contact

Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO[2]), and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as "believe", "assume", "expect", and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, competition from other companies, effects and risks of new technologies, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting markets in which Sensirion operates, and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Certain financial data included in this document consists of "non-IFRS financial measures". These non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures and ratios included herein.

