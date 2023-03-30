Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Sensirion Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:26:33 2023-03-30 am EDT
97.45 CHF   +2.26%
Media Release: ​​​​​​​Sensirion raises the bar for liquid measurement with a flow sensor for flow rates up to 1 liter per minute

03/30/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release: ​​​​​​​Sensirion raises the bar for liquid measurement with a flow sensor for flow rates up to 1 liter per minute

30.03.2023 / 11:04 CET/CEST

Media Release

30 March 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion raises the bar for liquid measurement with a flow sensor for flow rates up to 1 liter per minute

Sensirion expands the possibilities of thermal flow measurement in laboratory analytics and industry. With the help of a new design, engineers have succeeded in developing a high-flow sensor with significantly higher liquid flow rates of up to 1 liter per minute. The Swiss manufacturer is thus advancing into a new dimension of accurate flow measurement and expanding their portfolio.

Stäfa, Switzerland – Sensirion closes the gap of flow sensors for high flow rates in laboratory analysis and industry with the cost-effective SLF3S-4000B liquid flow sensor. It accurately measures flow rates up to 1 l/min with the usual quality, while measuring just 5 cm in length and weighing 7 g.

To accurately measure high flow rates, either higher flow velocities or larger channel cross-sections are required; both factors, however, increase the likelihood of turbulence. To overcome this hydrodynamic limitation, Sensirion’s engineers employed a design trick when developing the new high-flow sensor: they laid out the new channel profile in a W-shape. This allows the MEMS chip to be positioned along the narrower side stream (with laminar flow), where it can really demonstrate its measurement performance.

“By expanding our product portfolio, we are pursuing a one-stop-shop concept for liquid flow measurement. With the SLF3x family, we now cover the measurement range from microliters to 1 liter per minute in the same look and feel,” explains Patrick Reith, Product Manager for Liquid Flow.

With the new SLF3S-4000B high-flow sensor, Sensirion is moving into a new measurement dimension and now covers a much wider measurement range: from microliters per minute to 1 liter per minute. With the same look and feel as the three existing flow sensors in the SLF3x family, the SLF3S-4000B offers several advantages: users can continue to use existing cables or software for readout without customization, thus eliminating the need to reprogram software. The complete liquid flow sensor portfolio benefits users who want to source all their sensor technology from one specialist in automation solutions and fluid systems.

But this is only the beginning of the journey: Sensirion developers want to raise the bar even higher, and have their sights set on flow rates of up to 20 liters per minute. Initial field studies are already planned.


About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

Additional features:

File: Product visual SLF3S-4000B

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1596963

 
End of News EQS News Service

1596963  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596963&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer