  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sensirion Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:34:25 2023-03-15 am EDT
106.50 CHF   -3.53%
03:48aMedia Release : Great performance, low price and attractive delivery time: the SFC6000 mass flow controller is available worldwide
EQ
03/14Global markets live: United Airlines, Signature Bank, Blackstone, First Republic Bank, Vodafone...
MS
03/14Transcript : Sensirion Holding AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023
CI
Media Release: Great performance, low price and attractive delivery time: the SFC6000 mass flow controller is available worldwide

03/15/2023 | 03:48am EDT
Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release: Great performance, low price and attractive delivery time: the SFC6000 mass flow controller is available worldwide

15.03.2023 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Media Release

March 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Great performance, low price and attractive delivery time: the SFC6000 mass flow controller is available worldwide

Sensirion is launching a new mass flow controller. The SFC6000 is small and lightweight and it impresses with an unbeatable price–performance ratio and a very attractive delivery time. It optimizes the flow control in devices in the semiconductor industry, in analytical instruments and in industrial automation. 

The SFC6000 is Sensirion’s next-generation mass flow controller, impressing with an unbeatable price–performance ratio and a very attractive delivery time of eight weeks. While the industry is currently struggling with delivery times of 30 to 53 weeks, SFC6000 samples are available within two to four weeks. In addition, selected SFC6000 configurations (labeled SFC6000D) are available by catalog, meaning you can order them for initial testing and evaluation today and have the product in your mailbox tomorrow. 

The SFC6000 is very compact and lightweight; it therefore allows the customer to optimize their devices in terms of size and weight. This is a decisive advantage, especially for portable devices. Furthermore, it offers great performance in terms of repeatability, accuracy, control range and speed. The SFC6000 is highly integrated and has a very robust supply chain due to how few electronic components are used. It is best suited for analytical instruments (gas chromatography or bioreactors), semiconductor applications (front-opening unified pods or glass coatings and treatment) and process automation.

Based on the principle of thermal mass measurement and using the proven CMOSens® MEMS technology, Sensirion builds revolutionary mass flow controllers with best-in-class performance and speed which – unlike most other devices on the market – do not drift and do not require in-service re-calibration.

If you are looking for a mass flow meter, the SFM6000 is a valve-less sister variant of the SFC6000 that offers the same performance at an even lower price.

Visit Sensirion at Pittcon (booth #739) in Philadelphia, PA, USA, March 18–22, and learn more about the product. Additional information can also be found online at www.sensirion.com/sfc6000.

 

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

Additional features:

File: Press Release Mass Flow Controller SFC6000

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1582537

 
End of News EQS News Service

1582537  15.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
