Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sensirion Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:59 2023-01-11 am EST
105.20 CHF   +2.14%
02:05aMedia Release : Innovative Technologie für mehr Genauigkeit: Formaldehydsensoren von Sensirion für den Mijia Luftreiniger 4MAX und den Hochleistungsluftreiniger Purifier Ultra von Xiaomi
EQ
01/05Media Release : Analog humidity sensor for industrial applications now available
EQ
2022Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Sensirion, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Release: Innovative Technologie für mehr Genauigkeit: Formaldehydsensoren von Sensirion für den Mijia Luftreiniger 4MAX und den Hochleistungsluftreiniger Purifier Ultra von Xiaomi

01/12/2023 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release: Innovative Technologie für mehr Genauigkeit: Formaldehydsensoren von Sensirion für den Mijia Luftreiniger 4MAX und den Hochleistungsluftreiniger Purifier Ultra von Xiaomi

12.01.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Media Release
12 January 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland

Innovative technology enables greater precision: Sensirion formaldehyde sensors support Mijia Air Purifier 4MAX and Full Effect Air Purifier Ultra

The latest Mijia Air Purifier 4MAX and Full Effect Air Purifier Ultra are equipped with Sensirion's SFA solid-state formaldehyde sensors. Formaldehyde data can be read at any time with accuracy up to 0.001mg/m³. The ability of the devices to remove formaldehyde and purify air can contribute to better indoor air quality and health.

The post-COVID era witnesses increasing attention to the environment and air quality. Since indoor air purifiers can monitor air quality in real time and effectively purify the air, they have been favoured by many households. Positioned as a "competent smart air expert", Mijia Air Purifier 4MAX has a measured CADR value of formaldehyde and particulate matter as high as 600m³/h and 900m³/h respectively. In addition, a touch panel is added for the first time, showing formaldehyde and PM2.5 data simultaneously and allowing users to observe the improvement of air quality.

Ultra, another Mijia full-effect air purifier, applies China's major technological achievements of the "13th Five-Year Plan" period (2016-2020) to bring healthier and safer breathing by decomposing formaldehyde for the "air purification 3.0 era". Boasting a 7KG filter with a 7-layer purification system, Ultra ensures a CADR value of formaldehyde and particulate matter up to 400m³/h and 750m³/h respectively. Thus, it can effectively filter out particles and allergens, quickly adsorb harmful gases and odours, and efficiently remove bacteria and viruses.

Mijia Air Purifier 4MAX and Full Effect Air Purifier Ultra are two successful applications of Sensirion's intelligent sensor solution. The SFA solid-state formaldehyde sensor used within the air purifier, based on solid-state electronic technology, guarantees sensor resolution accuracy to three decimal places, much better than that of gel-based sensors, enabling it to monitor formaldehyde molecules whose diameter is far less than a thousand of that of PM2.5. It should be noted that thanks to the electrochemical cell, the Sensirion formaldehyde sensor stands resilient to the influences of alcohol and other substances.

In addition, to provide accurate humidity and temperature readings, SFA sensors integrate the functions of a temperature and humidity sensor to realize temperature/humidity compensation and calibrated formaldehyde concentration output (ppb). Supported by Sensirion's expertise in environmental sensing and an electrochemical unit, SFA sensors offer outstanding stability and serve up to six years, allowing them to be easily integrated into air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilation systems, or indoor air quality monitors.

"As an innovative tech company, Sensirion always pursues ground-breaking sensor technology to make the world smarter. We join hands with Xiaomi and Smartmi in a partnership that focuses on market development and provides advanced technology to create products offering better user experience. Going forward, we will continue to work closely to provide customers with products that improve health, safety, reliability, and comfort," said Wang Kang, Regional Sales Manager of Sensirion (China).

The air purifiers have officially launched for sale in China. Find out more about the MIJIA Air Purifier 4 MAX here and the MIJIA Ultra here.

Learn more about Sensirion’s environmental sensors here.

 

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

Additional features:

File: Formaldehyde Sensor SFA30

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1532779

 
End of News EQS News Service

1532779  12.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SENSIRION HOLDING AG
02:05aMedia Release : Innovative Technologie für mehr Genauigkeit: Formaldehydsensoren von Sensi..
EQ
01/05Media Release : Analog humidity sensor for industrial applications now available
EQ
2022Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Sensirion, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
2022Sensirion Joins Energous to Develop Wireless Carbon Dioxide Sensors
MT
2022Sensirion Ag : Sensirion collaborates with Energous
EQ
2022Energous Collaborates with Sensirion to Develop Wirelessly Powered Co2 Sensors
CI
2022Sensirion : collaborates with Energous
PU
2022Media Release : Sensirion inside: Grove all-in-one environmental sensors SEN54 and SEN55 b..
EQ
2022Media Release : Temperature sensor for automotive applications now available
EQ
2022Sensirion Holding AG Announces Temperature Sensor for Automotive Applications Now Avail..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSIRION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 329 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2022 57,1 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net cash 2022 134 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 641 M 1 765 M 1 765 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 065
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 105,20 CHF
Average target price 111,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-President
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG7.35%1 765
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.15%48 012
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.80%45 099
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.53%30 858
JABIL INC.5.85%9 996
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.19%7 655