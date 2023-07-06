Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion and ZenMeasure collaborate to create a portable mobile CO2 detector



06.07.2023 / 06:00 CET/CEST





Media Release

06. July 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion and ZenMeasure collaborate to create a portable mobile CO 2 detector

Monitoring air quality, especially carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels, has gained widespread public attention in the past few years. A space with low CO 2 and fresh air represents adequate airflow, which effectively improves work and study efficiency and reduces the risk of fatigue, headaches, and drowsiness.

The brand new Meawow (a global brand under ZenMeasure Technologies) Mini Bluetooth CO 2 detector (H411) equipped with the Sensirion CO 2 sensor was officially released in June 2023, becoming the smallest portable Bluetooth CO 2 detector currently available on the market. The device is designed for convenient portability and thanks to its small size, it is the lightest and most compact design globally, allowing it to be carried around like a mobile phone for on-the-go measurements. It features a built-in battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port, supporting extended standby time.

The intelligent design offers multiple measurement modes that service to various usage scenarios, supporting one-click single measurement or four-hours continuous measurement. It can provide CO 2 concentration readings within five seconds. Additionally, it can measure environmental temperature and relative humidity and supports multiple display modes, including Fahrenheit and Celsius. One thoughtful design aspect is that it also functions as a clock display – when hung on a backpack, it can serve as a mini clock, as well as a temperature, humidity, and CO 2 measurement device.

The Meawow Mini CO 2 detector's display interface includes user-friendly indicators in red, yellow, and green, providing simple and convenient visual cues. Apart from displaying accurate numerical values, it uses the three-color status bar and LED lights to remind users of CO 2 concentrations. Furthermore, the product supports a Bluetooth connection with the Meawow app, allowing users to record historical data on their mobile devices. It also offers features like LED light disabling for undisturbed mode and CO 2 measurement calibration.

"The high-precision and ultra-compact CO 2 sensor from Sensirion has helped us achieve a portable design with the smallest size and highest measurement accuracy. We are delighted to see that thanks to this collaboration, our product has become the most lightweight, intelligent, and long-lasting wireless Bluetooth CO 2 detector globally. It helps users to improve the air quality in their surroundings by enabling them to measure CO 2 levels anytime and take timely actions to enhance their health." said Mr Yuyang Liang, the founder of ZenMeasure.

To learn more about the Meawow brand and the products by ZenMeasure, please visit the company's website (www.meawow.com) and pages on Facebook and Instagram.



Size

5.0 x 5.0 x 1.6cm Weight 38g Battery power 500mAh Accuracy (T/RH) 0-60°C / 10-95% RH Optimal range 400-5000ppm Accuracy (CO 2 ) 50ppm + 5%



About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

About Zenmeasure Technology: Making the world better with sensor data!



Zenmeasure Technology is a company within both Xiaomi and Fosun Ecological chain. Its development direction is AIoT (Artificial Intelligence + Internet of Things). Its products and solutions are used for smart homes, pharmaceutical vaccines, hazardous goods transportation, and sensors used in chain food businesses.

Zenmeasure manufactures products including smart temperature and humidity sensors, intelligent air quality monitoring devices, smart body thermometers (medical devices), and wireless temperature tags used in cold chain logistics. Its annual sales reach millions of units. Its customers include platform companies for smart homes like Xiaomi and Haier, chain supermarkets and food companies like Nestle and Walmart, as well as pharmaceutical companies like Lilly and Sinopharm.