Press Release: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

Sensirion Holding AG, a leading supplier of environmental and flow sensor solutions, completes the acquisition of AiSight GmbH, an innovative supplier of scalable easy-to-use machine diagnostics solutions. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment. Based on vibration and temperature sensors as well as artificial intelligence data analysis, AiSight's technology enables manufacturing companies to reduce unplanned downtime and to optimize production process quality.

With this transaction, Sensirion continues along the innovation path of developing technologies for long-term growth, one of Sensirion's strategic focuses as presented at its capital markets day in March of this year. Through joining forces with AiSight, Sensirion achieves a step along two dimensions, firstly from components and modules to solutions and, secondly expanding its product portfolio from environmental and flow sensing to vibration sensing.

Founded in 2018, Berlin-based AiSight has nineteen employees and offers scalable and easy-to-use machine diagnostics solutions for the manufacturing industry. AiSight's products help its industrial customers to avoid unplanned downtime of machinery, optimize maintenance, and improve visibility of equipment efficiency. Combining high-performance sensing technologies with artificial intelligence data analysis, AiSight has created a high-performance and easy-to-use automated condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solution with a clear competitive advantage.

Together, AiSight and Sensirion cover the whole value chain from sensor development to complete solutions and services. AiSight's know-how in cloud technologies, data analysis and artificial intelligence nicely complements Sensirion's expertise in sensing technologies, hardware development, and production know-how as well as its business-to-business industrial customer base. Through joining forces, AiSight and Sensirion envision to make high-performance and easy-to-use machine diagnostics available for a broad range of equipment and applications.

The AiSight location in Berlin will be further strengthened to become a center of excellence for machine diagnostics and artificial intelligence and will remain under the management of the present founding team. Matthias Auf der Mauer, Co-Founder and CEO of AiSight comments: "I am enthusiastic about this transaction. Together with Sensirion, we cover the whole value chain from sensors to complete machine diagnostics solutions and thereby greatly enhance the value of our products." Maximilian von Düring, Co-Founder of AiSight and CCO, adds "We view this as a great opportunity, which will help us to progress more quickly along our growth path."

"Sensirion is excited about this collaboration, which supports Sensirion's long-term growth strategy in more than one way. We very warmly welcome all AiSight employees," says Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion.

