Main results

FY 2023 revenue increased by 11% YoY to CHF 72.5m H2 2023 revenue increased by 17% HoH to CHF 39.1m

Above average revenue development in the automotive sector which was in contrast to the economic downturn in other markets

Growth was driven through Sensirions the Tier-1 module business with European OEMs and supported by Tier-2 business