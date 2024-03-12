FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS
Sensirion Holding
Marc von Waldkirch, CEO Matthias Gantner, CFO 12 March 2024
Please note that this event will be recorded.
2
© Copyright Sensirion, Switzerland
Confidential
AGENDA
Marc von Waldkirch
Matthias Gantner
Marc von Waldkirch
Q&A
CEO
CFO
CEO
Full-year 2023 highlights
Full-year 2023
Strategic focus
financial review
Trends
Business review 01
02
Outlook 2024 03
04
3
© Copyright Sensirion, Switzerland
Confidential
Full-year 2023 overview
Business
- Challenging market environment leads to a topline setback after three booming years 2020-2022
- Continued investments in R&D and Sales to work on the strong innovation pipeline and to enable significant product launches in new applications in 2024 and 2025.
- This had a negative impact on profitability in the short term, but strengthens our growth opportunities for the coming years.
- Focused strategy implementation makes Sensirion ready for the next growth cycle
- Sensirion is strategically well positioned to benefit from secular megatrends
- the innovation mindset and agility allows us to seize attractive opportunities in the market
Financials
Revenue CHF, reported
233.2m, -27.5% (-15.5% organic, -8.8%one-off,-3.2% FX)
Gross margin
52.2%
EBITDA margin
4.3%
Operating cash flow
CHF -10.9m, free cash flow CHF -46.5m
Business Outlook
- In a market environment that remains challenging, we expect areturn to growth in 2024 thanks to new projects starting up.
- In terms of profitability, 2024 will be a transitional year.
- The medium-term outlook remains positive due to the structural megatrends underlying the sensor market.
4
© Copyright Sensirion, Switzerland
Confidential
2023 setback after booming years 2020-2022
Revenue core
Mobile business
340
Medical One-Off special Items
Gross margin
70%
320
62%
28
300
56%
60%
280
54%
58%
57%
22
52%
260
54%
240
53%
53%
50%
220
70
(CHFm)
200
40%
180
160
Revenue
293
140
30%
266
120
53
17
3
233
100
3
175
171
184
20%
80
148
60
131
115
114
100
10%
40
84
63
20
64
24
29
39
0
0%
2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Confidential
Business Review
- Significant topline setback in 2023 after three booming and very successful years of growth.
- In the core business, the setback was mainly driven by:
- Termination of the medical one-off (CHF -28 m), as expected
- pandemic driven over-consumption of air quality devices in the past 2 years. This effect was underestimated by us and our customers
- additional de-stocking across the entire supply chain
- These two effects (over-consumption and de-stocking) sum up to approx. CHF -50m. The split between these two effects is hard to estimate.
- FX-changes(CHF -10m)
• We have not lost any customers to competitors
- Reduced gross margin after leveraged gross margin values in the booming years 2020-2022
- Reduced gross margin reflects the current under-load in component manufacturing
- In the booming years of 2020-2022 the gross margins were leveraged due to an over-load in component manufacturing
5
Pro-active reaction on the challenging environment
Actively shaping our future growth by investing into R&D- and Sales
- The growth years 2020-2022 were enabled
- By innovative environmental and flow sensor products, outperforming existing market solutions
- By being ready to agilely react on convincing market opportunities, even at short notice
- By a high level of diversification and supported by a resilient business model
- Sensirion's strategy is fully on track. That is why we are intentionally continuing on this strategic path
- By continued investment in RD & - and Sales capacities to enable significant product launches in new applications in 2024 and 2025 and to work on our well-filled innovation pipeline
- To lay the foundation to return to growth in 2024 and the years to come.
- To continue to benefit from secular megatrends such as energy efficiency, climate protection and health
- This impacted our profitability in the short term, but supports our growth prospects for the coming years.
Optimizing our productivity and efficiency in Operations, R&D and Administration
- We have already started in H1/23 to actively adjust the capacity in Operations by reducing number of temporary staff.
- Additional measures to increase productivity in the factories as well as in administration have been initiated
- Cost-savingprograms involving the entire value chain has been initiated
- Focused review of R&D projects to improve the innovation effectiveness
Confidential
6
Automotive market
growing business despite challenging market conditions
Main results
FY 2023 revenue increased by 11% YoY to CHF 72.5m H2 2023 revenue increased by 17% HoH to CHF 39.1m
Above average revenue development in the automotive sector which was in contrast to the economic downturn in other markets
Growth was driven through Sensirions the Tier-1 module business with European OEMs and supported by Tier-2 business
Revenue development
(CHFm)
65.172.5
33.339.1
FY 2022
FY 2023
H1 2023
H2 2023
Auto-defogging
Dew point
Climate
control
Air intake
7
© Copyright Sensirion, Switzerland
Confidential
Medical Markets
Normalized after several years of one-offs, but still resilient
Main results
FY 2023 revenue, reported decreased YoY by -41% to CHF 44.9m
Adjusted for last year's one-time effect (CHF 28.3m) through the CPAP recall, the core business showed a Like4Like decline of just -6%.
After a very strong first half of the year, the business suffered from significant inventory optimizations by our major customers
Revenue development
(CHFm)
76.1
1. One-Off
28.3
Special
Business
47.8
44.9
31.7
13.1
FY 2022
FY 2023
H1 2023
H2 2023
Inhaler
Ventilator
Infusion
CPAP
Anesthesia
8
© Copyright Sensirion, Switzerland
Confidential
Industrial Markets
strongly impacted by appliance downturn
Main results
FY 2023 revenue decrease by -34% YoY to CHF 101.0m H2 2023 revenue increased by +8% HoH to CHF 52.4m
Reduced demand mainly from the appliance sector that benefitted the past 2 years over-proportionally from growing awareness for clean indoor air. (Partially Covid driven)
Additionally, slow-down amplified by continued high inventories that are slowly declining
No customers or projects have been lost. Design-in projects at customers for new businesses are on track and we continue to invest to capture upside potential
Revenue development
(CHFm)
153.8
101
48.652.4
FY 2022
FY 2023
H1 2023
H2 2023
HVAC
Process control
Home appliances
Smart gas metering
Lab equipment
9
© Copyright Sensirion, Switzerland
Confidential
Consumer market
strongly impacted by pandemic -driven "air quality over-consumption"
Main results
FY 2023 revenue decreased by - 44% YoY to CHF 14.9m H2 2023 revenue decreased by -37% HoH to CHF 6.7m
Reduced demand which benefitted the past 2 years over- proportionally from growing awareness for clean indoor air. (covid-driven)
Additionally, slow-down amplified by continued high inventories that are slowly declining
No customers or projects have been lost. Design-in projects at customers for new businesses are on track and we continue to invest to capture upside potential
Revenue development
(CHFm)
26.7
14.9
8.16.7
FY 2022
FY 2023
H1 2023
H2 2023
Baby monitors
IP cameras
Smart thermostats
Air quality monitors
10
© Copyright Sensirion, Switzerland
Confidential
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 05:19:08 UTC.