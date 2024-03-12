FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Sensirion Holding

Marc von Waldkirch, CEO Matthias Gantner, CFO 12 March 2024

AGENDA

Marc von Waldkirch

Matthias Gantner

Marc von Waldkirch

CEO

CFO

CEO

Full-year 2023 highlights

Full-year 2023

Strategic focus

financial review

Trends

Business review 01

02

Outlook 2024 03

04

Full-year 2023 overview

Business

  • Challenging market environment leads to a topline setback after three booming years 2020-2022
  • Continued investments in R&D and Sales to work on the strong innovation pipeline and to enable significant product launches in new applications in 2024 and 2025.
    • This had a negative impact on profitability in the short term, but strengthens our growth opportunities for the coming years.
  • Focused strategy implementation makes Sensirion ready for the next growth cycle
    • Sensirion is strategically well positioned to benefit from secular megatrends
    • the innovation mindset and agility allows us to seize attractive opportunities in the market

Financials

Revenue CHF, reported

233.2m, -27.5% (-15.5% organic, -8.8%one-off,-3.2% FX)

Gross margin

52.2%

EBITDA margin

4.3%

Operating cash flow

CHF -10.9m, free cash flow CHF -46.5m

Business Outlook

  • In a market environment that remains challenging, we expect areturn to growth in 2024 thanks to new projects starting up.
  • In terms of profitability, 2024 will be a transitional year.
  • The medium-term outlook remains positive due to the structural megatrends underlying the sensor market.

2023 setback after booming years 2020-2022

Revenue core

Mobile business

340

Medical One-Off special Items

Gross margin

70%

320

62%

28

300

56%

60%

280

54%

58%

57%

22

52%

260

54%

240

53%

53%

50%

220

70

(CHFm)

200

40%

180

160

Revenue

293

140

30%

266

120

53

17

3

233

100

3

175

171

184

20%

80

148

60

131

115

114

100

10%

40

84

63

20

64

24

29

39

0

0%

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Business Review

  • Significant topline setback in 2023 after three booming and very successful years of growth.
  • In the core business, the setback was mainly driven by:
    • Termination of the medical one-off (CHF -28 m), as expected
    • pandemic driven over-consumption of air quality devices in the past 2 years. This effect was underestimated by us and our customers
    • additional de-stocking across the entire supply chain
    • These two effects (over-consumption and de-stocking) sum up to approx. CHF -50m. The split between these two effects is hard to estimate.
    • FX-changes(CHF -10m)

We have not lost any customers to competitors

  • Reduced gross margin after leveraged gross margin values in the booming years 2020-2022
    • Reduced gross margin reflects the current under-load in component manufacturing
    • In the booming years of 2020-2022 the gross margins were leveraged due to an over-load in component manufacturing

Pro-active reaction on the challenging environment

Actively shaping our future growth by investing into R&D- and Sales

  • The growth years 2020-2022 were enabled
    • By innovative environmental and flow sensor products, outperforming existing market solutions
    • By being ready to agilely react on convincing market opportunities, even at short notice
    • By a high level of diversification and supported by a resilient business model
  • Sensirion's strategy is fully on track. That is why we are intentionally continuing on this strategic path
    • By continued investment in RD & - and Sales capacities to enable significant product launches in new applications in 2024 and 2025 and to work on our well-filled innovation pipeline
    • To lay the foundation to return to growth in 2024 and the years to come.
    • To continue to benefit from secular megatrends such as energy efficiency, climate protection and health
    • This impacted our profitability in the short term, but supports our growth prospects for the coming years.

Optimizing our productivity and efficiency in Operations, R&D and Administration

  • We have already started in H1/23 to actively adjust the capacity in Operations by reducing number of temporary staff.
  • Additional measures to increase productivity in the factories as well as in administration have been initiated
  • Cost-savingprograms involving the entire value chain has been initiated
  • Focused review of R&D projects to improve the innovation effectiveness

Automotive market

growing business despite challenging market conditions

Main results

FY 2023 revenue increased by 11% YoY to CHF 72.5m H2 2023 revenue increased by 17% HoH to CHF 39.1m

Above average revenue development in the automotive sector which was in contrast to the economic downturn in other markets

Growth was driven through Sensirions the Tier-1 module business with European OEMs and supported by Tier-2 business

Revenue development

(CHFm)

65.172.5

33.339.1

FY 2022

FY 2023

H1 2023

H2 2023

Auto-defogging

Dew point

Climate

control

Air intake

Medical Markets

Normalized after several years of one-offs, but still resilient

Main results

FY 2023 revenue, reported decreased YoY by -41% to CHF 44.9m

Adjusted for last year's one-time effect (CHF 28.3m) through the CPAP recall, the core business showed a Like4Like decline of just -6%.

After a very strong first half of the year, the business suffered from significant inventory optimizations by our major customers

Revenue development

(CHFm)

76.1

1. One-Off

28.3

Special

Business

47.8

44.9

31.7

13.1

FY 2022

FY 2023

H1 2023

H2 2023

Inhaler

Ventilator

Infusion

CPAP

Anesthesia

Industrial Markets

strongly impacted by appliance downturn

Main results

FY 2023 revenue decrease by -34% YoY to CHF 101.0m H2 2023 revenue increased by +8% HoH to CHF 52.4m

Reduced demand mainly from the appliance sector that benefitted the past 2 years over-proportionally from growing awareness for clean indoor air. (Partially Covid driven)

Additionally, slow-down amplified by continued high inventories that are slowly declining

No customers or projects have been lost. Design-in projects at customers for new businesses are on track and we continue to invest to capture upside potential

Revenue development

(CHFm)

153.8

101

48.652.4

FY 2022

FY 2023

H1 2023

H2 2023

HVAC

Process control

Home appliances

Smart gas metering

Lab equipment

Consumer market

strongly impacted by pandemic -driven "air quality over-consumption"

Main results

FY 2023 revenue decreased by - 44% YoY to CHF 14.9m H2 2023 revenue decreased by -37% HoH to CHF 6.7m

Reduced demand which benefitted the past 2 years over- proportionally from growing awareness for clean indoor air. (covid-driven)

Additionally, slow-down amplified by continued high inventories that are slowly declining

No customers or projects have been lost. Design-in projects at customers for new businesses are on track and we continue to invest to capture upside potential

Revenue development

(CHFm)

26.7

14.9

8.16.7

FY 2022

FY 2023

H1 2023

H2 2023

Baby monitors

IP cameras

Smart thermostats

Air quality monitors

