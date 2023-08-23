Half-Year 2023 Results

Marc von Waldkirch, CEO

Matthias Gantner, CFO

23 August 2023

Please note that this event

will be recorded.

Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023

Agenda

Marc von Waldkirch

Matthias Gantner

Marc von Waldkirch

Q&A

CEO

CFO

CEO

Half-year 2023 highlights

Half-year 2023 financial

Outlook

review

Business review 01

02

03

04

Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023

HY 2023 overview

Business

  • Weak end customer demand in H1/2023, mainly in appliance and consumer markets.
  • Revenue reduction caused on general slowdown in global economy, in combination with pandemic related over-consumption in the past 2 years and de-stocking effects. Due to excellent supply capabilities in the past, we have no backlog to benefit from.
  • No business or projects have been lost to competition.
  • At the same time, we have continued with the targeted expansion of our R&D capacities to enable important product launches in new applications in 2024 and 2025 and thus also strengthen our medium-term growth.

Financials

Revenue CHF

123.2m, -25.2% (-22.8% organic, -2.4% FX)

Gross margin

56.3%

EBITDA margin

8.7%

Operating cash flow

CHF -1.9m,free cash flow CHF -19.5m

Outlook

  • Short term visibility will remain low due to geopolitical and macro-economic challenges.
  • Medium and long-term outlook remains positive
    • Unchanged tailwinds from global megatrends such as energy efficiency, climate change and health.
    • New product family of gas leakage sensors developed for the upcoming regulatory changes in the US HVAC market look promising. First customer ramp ups expected for end of 2024.
  • We confirm our medium-term sales growth target of 10%-15% per year based on the ongoing implementation of our growth strategy as well as good progress of important R&D projects.

Assuming unchanged foreign currency exchange rates, we expect for FY 2023

Revenue

CHF 235m to 255m

-27% to -21%

(-19% to -13%)*

Gross margin

mid fifties %

EBITDA margin

5-10%

depending on the topline development

*core business without one-off special effects

Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023

Automotive HY 2023 Business Review

Main results

Revenue development

HY 2023 revenue increased by 12% HoH to CHF 34.8m

Resilient revenue development in the automotive sector which was in contrast to the economic downturn in other markets

Growth was mainly achieved through Tier-1 module business with European OEMs

(CHFm)

33.8

31.0

34.8

H1 2021

H1 2022

H1 2023

Auto-defogging

Climate

Dew point

control

Air intake

Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023

