Half-Year 2023 Results
Marc von Waldkirch, CEO
Matthias Gantner, CFO
23 August 2023
Please note that this event
will be recorded.
© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland
Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023
2
Agenda
Marc von Waldkirch
Matthias Gantner
Marc von Waldkirch
Q&A
CEO
CFO
CEO
Half-year 2023 highlights
Half-year 2023 financial
Outlook
review
Business review 01
02
03
04
© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland
Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023
3
HY 2023 overview
Business
- Weak end customer demand in H1/2023, mainly in appliance and consumer markets.
- Revenue reduction caused on general slowdown in global economy, in combination with pandemic related over-consumption in the past 2 years and de-stocking effects. Due to excellent supply capabilities in the past, we have no backlog to benefit from.
- No business or projects have been lost to competition.
- At the same time, we have continued with the targeted expansion of our R&D capacities to enable important product launches in new applications in 2024 and 2025 and thus also strengthen our medium-term growth.
Financials
Revenue CHF
123.2m, -25.2% (-22.8% organic, -2.4% FX)
Gross margin
56.3%
EBITDA margin
8.7%
Operating cash flow
CHF -1.9m,free cash flow CHF -19.5m
Outlook
- Short term visibility will remain low due to geopolitical and macro-economic challenges.
- Medium and long-term outlook remains positive
- Unchanged tailwinds from global megatrends such as energy efficiency, climate change and health.
- New product family of gas leakage sensors developed for the upcoming regulatory changes in the US HVAC market look promising. First customer ramp ups expected for end of 2024.
- We confirm our medium-term sales growth target of 10%-15% per year based on the ongoing implementation of our growth strategy as well as good progress of important R&D projects.
Assuming unchanged foreign currency exchange rates, we expect for FY 2023
Revenue
CHF 235m to 255m
-27% to -21%
(-19% to -13%)*
Gross margin
mid fifties %
EBITDA margin
5-10%
depending on the topline development
*core business without one-off special effects
© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland
Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023
4
Automotive HY 2023 Business Review
Main results
Revenue development
HY 2023 revenue increased by 12% HoH to CHF 34.8m
Resilient revenue development in the automotive sector which was in contrast to the economic downturn in other markets
Growth was mainly achieved through Tier-1 module business with European OEMs
(CHFm)
33.8
31.0
34.8
H1 2021
H1 2022
H1 2023
Auto-defogging
Climate
Dew point
control
Air intake
© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland
Half-year 2023 results, 23 August 2023
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 03:57:09 UTC.