ins with our extensive range of environmental sensors. This supports our assessment that the entire environmental sensor sector harbors great potential for further growth over the coming years. The implementation of our growth strategy continues to proceed according to plan. In particular, we are investing resources in the development of the next generation of particulate matter, CO2 and formaldehyde sensors. By further integrating numerous functionalities at chip level, we will be able to achieve additional key miniaturization milestones in all three product families. The product launches here remain scheduled for 2024 and 2025. With all these projects in mind, we continued to invest in stepping up our R&D activities last year despite the sharp decline in sales. In our traditional core market of humidity and flow sensors, we want to further enhance and consolidate our already strong position as a market, cost and technology leader. In this context, we signed a strategically important partnership agreement with our former competitor STMicroelec- tronics (STM) at the start of the year. STM will integrate and offer our humidity sensors on its evaluation boards for its customers in the future. This important sales channel allows us to build on our existing leading role in this market. We also opened a sales office in Singapore at the start of the year. This will enable us to increase our direct sales presence at global level and provide better support to our customers at local level in the Southeast Asian and Austra- lian markets. At the end of the year, we acquired additional properties in Stäfa that will allow us to increase our clean- room production capacity over the coming years in line with the expected market and volume growth. Sustainability: a market driver and an ethical responsibility Energy efficiency and the looming threat of climate change are powerful megatrends that have been supporting our business for years. We want to continue playing a part in making our world and our lives more sustainable and resource-efficientwith our innovative sensor solutions. Another top priority in the area of sustainability is to shrink

the ecological footprint of our own business processes along the value chain. In 2023, we again made efforts to reduce our carbon emissions and water consumption. Annual General Meeting in Rapperswil At the Annual General Meeting 2023, all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors were approved, and all members were re-elected for a further term of office. We were particularly pleased to be able to welcome everyone in person in Rapperswil again after a four-year break due to the pandemic. Changes on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee After years of continuity, there were two changes on the Executive Committee in the reporting year: Rahel Meuwly was appointed as the new VP Human Resources and a member of the Executive Committee as of November 1, 2023. Rahel succeeded Heiko Lambach, who has remained at Sensirion but now intends to focus on talent diagnostics and culture development after more than 12 years as VP Human Resources. This will address the growing importance of talent management and help to nurture Sensiri- on's multi-award-winningcorporate culture. Furthermore, Johannes Bleuel, former VP Operations, decided to leave Sensirion to pursue new challenges after more than 11 years with the company. He was succeeded by Franziska Brem on December 1, 2023. Franziska has spent several years in charge of Sensirion's packaging department, which plays a key role at the interface between R&D and operations. François Gabella, a long-serving member of the Board of Directors, will no longer be available for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in May 2024. The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that Henri Mrejen be appointed. After holding numerous management positions in different industries, Henri currently serves as Head of Investments at 7-Industries, one of the anchor investors for Sensirion. We would like to thank the two departing members of the Executive Committee, as well as François Gabella, for their outstanding service and commitment over the years. We wish them all the best and every success in their future endeavors.