Sensirion : Attractive employer in Switzerland

Sensirion is one of the most attractive employers in Europe

Sensirion's success story continues. After the sensor manufacturer was named the second best employer in Switzerland in the "large companies" category by Great Place to Work®, the expert for workplace culture and employer attractiveness, in May 2021, we had the pleasure of receiving another award yesterday. Great Place to Work® Europe has chosen Sensirion as one of its top 10 employers and thus as one of the most attractive and popular employers throughout Europe. Sensirion is very proud of this eighth rank in Europe!

This year, Great Place to Work® Europe paid special attention to employee well-being, benefits, hybrid and remote working opportunities, internal communication and employee mental health when assessing companies. Sensirion is very pleased that we scored above average on all these points. This shows that we are a reliable and safe employer, especially in times of crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete rankings from Great Place to Work® Europe can be found here.

