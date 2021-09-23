Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Sensirion Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/22 11:30:50 am
122.6 CHF   -3.46%
01:42aSENSIRION : Attractive employer in Switzerland
PU
09/22MEDIA RELEASE : Sensirion Inside - Atmocube by ATMO(R)
DJ
09/21SENSIRION : Opening of new production site in Hungary
PU
Sensirion : Attractive employer in Switzerland

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Sensirion is one of the most attractive employers in Europe

09/21/2021 | Career News | Apprentice News | News

Sensirion's success story continues. After the sensor manufacturer was named the second best employer in Switzerland in the "large companies" category by Great Place to Work®, the expert for workplace culture and employer attractiveness, in May 2021, we had the pleasure of receiving another award yesterday. Great Place to Work® Europe has chosen Sensirion as one of its top 10 employers and thus as one of the most attractive and popular employers throughout Europe. Sensirion is very proud of this eighth rank in Europe!

This year, Great Place to Work® Europe paid special attention to employee well-being, benefits, hybrid and remote working opportunities, internal communication and employee mental health when assessing companies. Sensirion is very pleased that we scored above average on all these points. This shows that we are a reliable and safe employer, especially in times of crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete rankings from Great Place to Work® Europe can be found here.

Interested in Sensirion as an employer? Learn more about Sensirion, the market leader with a startup spirit, and our openings in Switzerland, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
